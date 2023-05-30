MSI announces its Mercedes-AMG limited edition co-branded laptop

MSI held the launch event, MSIology: Luxury Gaming Experience, in which it unveiled its long-term partnership with Mercedes-AMG Motorsport. The co-branding idea sprouted from the shared passion for technology and craftsmanship from both brands. MSI also unveiled the limited edition co-branded laptop, The Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, with Mercedes-AMG.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

MSI and Mercedes-AMG Motorsport’s collaboration brings forth the Stealth 16 laptop, combining luxury and high performance. Its Selenite Gray color design, exclusive AMG Rhombuses pattern, and magnesium-aluminum alloy chassis evoke an enigmatic image, saluting resilient Mercedes-AMG GT2 on the racetrack. Motorsport enthusiasts will be excited to see the Mercedes-AMG Motorsport logos on the top cover, bottom bezel, and back cover, adding to their thrill.

The interior performance matches the remarkable qualities found in the exterior design. Powered by an Intel Core i9 processor and NVIDIA RTX 40 graphics, the Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport delivers immersive gameplay.

With a 4K 16:10 OLED display and the advanced MSI exclusive Cooler Boost 5 system with dual fans and five heat pipes, it guarantees a flawless visual experience. The package includes specially designed accessories, showcasing the collaboration between these prestigious brands.

The Stealth 16 Mercedes-AMG Motorsport package includes an exclusive package featuring a specially designed color box, mouse, mouse pad, USB drive, pouch, postcards, and cable ties, completing the luxurious experience. Every accessory proudly features the MSI and Mercedes-AMG Motorsport logos, symbolizing their steadfast support for those who push the boundaries in gaming and racing.

This collaboration stems from a shared commitment between both companies to pursue the pinnacle of luxury and performance relentlessly, and their efforts have garnered widespread recognition. “For us, luxury gaming is more. It’s not just playing the games”, said Eric Kuo, the Executive Vice President & NB BU GM of MSI. “When the users open up the lids of MSI laptops, it’s the start of a luxury journey. They will be amazed by the superior build quality & elegant design, which is luxurious aesthetic.”

It is this belief that resonates with Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, making them choose MSI as their collaborative partner. In the words of Christoph Sagemueller, Head of Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, “It was crucial for us to find a partner who shares our values and ambition. MSI, a leading brand in the technology and gaming industry, proved to be the perfect fit. They demonstrate a strong commitment to innovation and a passion for high-performance products.”

