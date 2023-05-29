Samsung’s 2023 Smart Monitor lineup now available globally

First announced back at CES 2023, Samsung’s 2023 Smart Monitor lineup, which includes nine options, is now available globally.

The 2023 Smart Monitor lineup includes the upgraded M8, M7, and M5 Smart Monitors which are designed to enhance productivity and provide a personalized experience for users. With nine monitors to choose from and a new iconic slim design, users can tailor their monitors to their unique needs, whether they are working, playing, or watching.

“We are raising the bar for Smart Monitors globally with our new lineup and especially our enhanced M8 model. Within a single monitor, users can enjoy the best of entertainment and gaming, productivity, design, and personalized convenience and comfort.”

Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics

Not only are the Smart Monitors super slim looking, but they also have many new features (depending on the model). Some of these features include height-adjustable stands, Samsung Gaming Hub, Smart Hub for streaming services, extending keyboard and mouse functionality, and up to 99% sRGB colour gamut coverage. The flagship M8 model also has a magnetic and removable camera, built-in voice assistants, 4K resolution, HDR 10+, and 400 nits of brightness.

Specifications of the new lineup include:

ModelM80CM70CM50C
DisplayScreen Size32”32”32”, 27”
Flat/CurvedFlat
Aspect Ratio16:9
Resolution3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
Brightness (Typical)400 cd/㎡300 cd/㎡250 cd/㎡
HDRYes (HDR 10+)Yes (HDR 10)Yes (HDR 10)
Refresh Rate60Hz
Response Time4ms (GtG)
Contrast Ratio3,000:1 (Typ.)
SmartSmart FeatureVOD (Netflix, Youtube, etc), Gaming Hub, Workspace, My ContentsMobile Connection, Video Communication (Google Meet)
Voice AssistantYes (Far Field Voice)
IoT HubBuilt-in, Zigbee/ThreadDongle supportMulti-View
Multi View2 screens
(Full screen)		2 screens
(Full screen)		2 screens
DesignIconic Slim Design
ColorWarm White / Sunset Pink / Daylight Blue / Spring GreenWarm WhiteBlack / White
Stand TypeHAS / Pivot / TiltSimple
Wall Mount100×100
Eye CareAdaptive Picture
Eye Saver Mode / Flicker Free
InterfaceConnectivity1 HDMI(2.0) / 2 USB-A / 1 USB-C (65W)2 HDMI(1.4) / 2 USB-A
Speaker5W x 2
CameraIn-Box (Slim Fit Camera)Compatible (Pogo-ready)Compatible
Remote ControlIn-Box (USB-C charging)

The 2023 Samsung Smart Monitor displays start at USD$249.99/CAD$349.99 on the Samsung website and Amazon.

What do you think about the 2023 Samsung Smart Monitor lineup? Are you going to be picking one up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

