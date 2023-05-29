Samsung’s 2023 Smart Monitor lineup now available globally

First announced back at CES 2023, Samsung’s 2023 Smart Monitor lineup, which includes nine options, is now available globally.

The 2023 Smart Monitor lineup includes the upgraded M8, M7, and M5 Smart Monitors which are designed to enhance productivity and provide a personalized experience for users. With nine monitors to choose from and a new iconic slim design, users can tailor their monitors to their unique needs, whether they are working, playing, or watching.

“We are raising the bar for Smart Monitors globally with our new lineup and especially our enhanced M8 model. Within a single monitor, users can enjoy the best of entertainment and gaming, productivity, design, and personalized convenience and comfort.” Hoon Chung, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics

Not only are the Smart Monitors super slim looking, but they also have many new features (depending on the model). Some of these features include height-adjustable stands, Samsung Gaming Hub, Smart Hub for streaming services, extending keyboard and mouse functionality, and up to 99% sRGB colour gamut coverage. The flagship M8 model also has a magnetic and removable camera, built-in voice assistants, 4K resolution, HDR 10+, and 400 nits of brightness.

Specifications of the new lineup include:

Model M80C M70C M50C Display Screen Size 32” 32” 32”, 27” Flat/Curved Flat Aspect Ratio 16:9 Resolution 3,840 x 2,160 (UHD) 3,840 x 2,160 (UHD) 1,920 x 1,080 (FHD) Brightness (Typical) 400 cd/㎡ 300 cd/㎡ 250 cd/㎡ HDR Yes (HDR 10+) Yes (HDR 10) Yes (HDR 10) Refresh Rate 60Hz Response Time 4ms (GtG) Contrast Ratio 3,000:1 (Typ.) Smart Smart Feature VOD (Netflix, Youtube, etc), Gaming Hub, Workspace, My ContentsMobile Connection, Video Communication (Google Meet) Voice Assistant Yes (Far Field Voice) – IoT Hub Built-in, Zigbee/Thread Dongle support Multi-View Multi View 2 screens

(Full screen) 2 screens

(Full screen) 2 screens Design Iconic Slim Design ✓ ✓ – Color Warm White / Sunset Pink / Daylight Blue / Spring Green Warm White Black / White Stand Type HAS / Pivot / Tilt Simple Wall Mount 100×100 Eye Care Adaptive Picture ✓ ✓ ✓ Eye Saver Mode / Flicker Free ✓ ✓ ✓ Interface Connectivity 1 HDMI(2.0) / 2 USB-A / 1 USB-C (65W) 2 HDMI(1.4) / 2 USB-A Speaker 5W x 2 Camera In-Box (Slim Fit Camera) Compatible (Pogo-ready) Compatible Remote Control In-Box (USB-C charging)

The 2023 Samsung Smart Monitor displays start at USD$249.99/CAD$349.99 on the Samsung website and Amazon.

