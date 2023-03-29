Open letter urging pause in AI development signed by Elon Musk

|

AI development has been going full force and shows little signs of stopping. Most users reading the latest headlines about AI development probably think this is a new field, but it is not. AI development has been going on for years, and you’ve probably used it without knowing it; think chatbots.

Chatbots are some of the earliest forms of AI, and hundreds of companies use chatbots to answer customer service questions and requests. CSL at Cornell University even created a way for two chatbots to talk to each other; check out the video below.

So it’s not surprising to see AI development come as far as ChatGPT, BardAI, and Midjourney AI. All of these new AI programs are doing some insanely crazy things. From writing articles to creating artwork, AI is rapidly evolving.

Evolving so fast that a group of industry executives and AI experts joined Elon Musk in signing an open letter urging AI development be paused due to “risks to society and humanity.” The group is asking for a six-month pause so that shared safety protocols can be developed, implemented, and audited by independent experts. The letter also says that if a pause cannot be enacted quickly, governments should issue a moratorium on AI development.

Should AI development be paused?

AI labs and independent experts should use this pause to jointly develop and implement a set of shared safety protocols for advanced AI design and development that are rigorously audited and overseen by independent outside experts. These protocols should ensure that systems adhering to them are safe beyond a reasonable doubt.[4] This does not mean a pause on AI development in general, merely a stepping back from the dangerous race to ever-larger unpredictable black-box models with emergent capabilities.

AI research and development should be refocused on making today’s powerful, state-of-the-art systems more accurate, safe, interpretable, transparent, robust, aligned, trustworthy, and loyal.

Future of Life

The entire letter can be read and signed on the Future of Life website.

Powered by Social Snap