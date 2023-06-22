Status Audio announces its Between 3ANC TWS earphones

The earphones and headphones space is a very busy place. There are literally thousands of choices, with many of them being very solid. Brands such as Audio-Technica and Apple are making very nice TWS earphones. The Status Audio Between 3ANC TWS earphones were made with this in mind. The company is looking to compete with the best of the best, and Apple’s AirPods Pro are among the best.

The Status Audio Between 3ANC TWS earphones use a Hybrid Triple Driver system with a 10mm dynamic driver, which should deliver strong bass and work with the two balanced armatures which hold up the mids and highs.

The Between 3ANC TWS earphones are using Bluetooth 5.2 with multipoint connectivity, wireless charging, and a hybrid ANC system. The charging case comes with wireless charging and the company has developed a companion app to control, update, and track your earphones. The key features of the Status Audio Between 3ANC TWS earphones are:

Hybrid Triple Driver system for studio-quality audio

Mobile app for advanced audio controls

USB-C and wireless charging for convenience

12 hours of playback (ANC off) for all-day use

Bluetooth 5.2 with multipoint connectivity to reduce re-pairing

Hybrid ANC with transparency mode for crystal-clear sound.

“Everyone loves music, but very few self-identify as audiophiles – we think a lot of brands have made the whole thing too complex and rarefied. We are trying to simplify and distill why the average music lover should care about sound – because the rewards are immense.” James Bertuzzi, Founder and CEO of Status Audio

