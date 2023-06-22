Customize your laptop, console, or mobile gaming device with new Razer Skins

There’s no question that many gamers like to customize the look of their gear. From RGB accessories to skins, there are plenty of ways to do so. Razer is the latest to jump on board the customization train with a range of Razer Skins for Razer Blade gaming laptops, Steam Deck, Razer Edge, Razer Kishi, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

The new Razer Skins are precision cut, easy to apply, and safe to remove. Not only can they spruce up your gaming device, but they also offer protection against scuffs and scratches. In addition, the skins are designed and manufactured by Razer in the US.

“Unleashing personal style and increasing the device’s defense – that’s the game-changing combination that Razer Skins bring to the table. We’re enabling gamers to put a unique stamp on their tech tools, all while giving their high-value gear the protection it deserves.” Travis Furst, Head of Laptop Division at Razer

As mentioned above, the initial range of skins are available for Razer Blade gaming laptops, Razer Edge and Razer Kishi mobile gaming devices, the Valve Steam Deck, Sony PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and select Apple MacBooks. On the console side, skins can be ordered for just the console or the console and a controller. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like you can purchase controller skins separately at this time. The company says skins for the Nintendo Switch are coming soon as well.

Two Razer Skins available for the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 console.

Razer Skins are available for a variety of devices on Razer.com with pricing varying between devices:

Laptops including Blades and MacBooks from $24.99

Consoles including Steam Deck, PlayStation, and Xbox from $34.99

Mobile including Kishi and Edge from $19.99

The skins are available to order in the US and Canada with availability for select countries within Europe and Asia Pacific coming later this year.

What do you think of the new Razer Skins? Are you going to be picking one up for your Razer Blade, Steam Deck, Razer Edge, PlayStation, or Xbox? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.