The Lockly Smart Safe offers real-time monitoring of your valuables

Utilizing the property technology company’s patented PIN Genie rotating keypad and 3D biometric sensor technology, the Smart Safe is protected by a unique code and recognizes a user’s fingerprint in up to 0.3 seconds for quick and discreet identification.

Lockly Smart Safe will be available for $349.99 on the company’s website. Here’s the rundown of the key features you need to know about on the Lockly Smart Safe.

Y our Finger Is Your Key – Lockly's 3D Biometric sensor recognizes a fingerprint in less than 0.3s. Stores up to 99 Fingerprints.

HackProof Digital Keypad – Patented PIN Genie® touchscreen prevents codes from being guessed by randomly shuffling PIN number locations. Up to 60 Access Codes.

Tamper Alert Notifications – Immediately receive push notifications when someone unauthorized is tampering with the safe.

i Genie Mode – For existing Lockly smart lock users, iGenie mode enables synchronized locking/unlocking capabilities of Lockly products in case of emergencies. Simply enter the emergency access code (EAC) to activate.

Air Transfer Capabilities – Fingerprint profiles stored on Lockly smart locks can be quickly copied from a smart lock to Lockly Smart Safe.

Auto-lighted, Easy Lift Unlocking – Hydraulic pop up unlocking mechanism syncs with interior low LED light, allows users to quietly open and grab items using a single hand.

Full Control With Smartphone – Unlock, lock or check the safe status from a smartphone. Track access history and unique users from anywhere.

Grant Access Even When You're Not Home – Send one-time use or specific time duration access by issuing codes, digital eKeys or eBadges remotely via a mobile device

Backup Physical Keys – Laser cut key access via C Grade high-security cylinder

Safety Wire and Mounting – Includes safety metal wires and screws to prevent the safe from being moved or stolen

Long Lasting Battery – Operates up to 18 months from four AA batteries

Made of fortified 2mm alloy steel with corrosion-resistant coating and fireproof interior inlays

