New on Netflix June 23-29: The Witcher returns

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between June 16 and 22nd. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in June or July if you want to binge those first.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix June 23-29th list which is headlined by Henry Cavill in the first part of Season 3 of the Emmy-nominated The Witcher.

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in May and June. The following three games are now available for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

Dungeon Boss: Respawned (coming May 31): Battle. Explore. Defend. Summon a crew of mighty heroes to guard your dungeons, steal treasure and fight foes. Ready to prove who’s boss?

Laya’s Horizon: Master the art of flying. Dive off mountains, weave across forests and glide over rivers to unlock new abilities as you explore a vast, peaceful world.

TRANSFORMERS Forged to Fight: Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and bots across the multiverse are in danger. Ready to build a team, shore up defenses and fight epic battles? Roll out!

World of Goo Remastered: They’re squirmy and curious! Drag and drop living Goo Balls to build everything from bridges to giant tongues in this physics-based puzzle game.

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in June but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Celebrity (NETFLIX SERIES): Fame. Money. Power. One young woman fights to become the next hottest celebrity in the glamorous yet scandalous world of influencers in Seoul.

Fame. Money. Power. One young woman fights to become the next hottest celebrity in the glamorous yet scandalous world of influencers in Seoul. Delete (NETFLIX SERIES): A man and woman entangled in an affair attempt to start a new life together after they stumble upon a device that can make other people disappear.

And now for the Netflix June 23-29th list:

June 23

Catching Killers: Season 3 (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Real-life investigators recount stories of cold-blooded killers, the desperate efforts to stop them and the brave people who brought them to justice.

Real-life investigators recount stories of cold-blooded killers, the desperate efforts to stop them and the brave people who brought them to justice. iNumber Number: Jozi Gold (NETFLIX FILM): When a jaded undercover cop is tasked with unraveling a historic gold heist in Johannesburg, he’s pushed to choose between his conscience and the law.

When a jaded undercover cop is tasked with unraveling a historic gold heist in Johannesburg, he’s pushed to choose between his conscience and the law. King of Clones (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): From groundbreaking human cloning research to a scandalous downfall, this documentary tells the captivating story of Korea’s most notorious scientist.

From groundbreaking human cloning research to a scandalous downfall, this documentary tells the captivating story of Korea’s most notorious scientist. Make Me Believe (NETFLIX FILM): A pair of meddling grannies dupe their grandchildren into a meet-cute that rekindles childhood crushes — and past quibbles.

A pair of meddling grannies dupe their grandchildren into a meet-cute that rekindles childhood crushes — and past quibbles. The Perfect Find (NETFLIX FILM): After a high-profile firing, Jenna’s (Gabrielle Union) fashion career comeback hits a snag when she falls for a charming, much younger coworker (Keith Powers) — who happens to be her boss’s son. As sparks fly, Jenna must decide if she’ll risk it all on a secret romance.

After a high-profile firing, Jenna’s (Gabrielle Union) fashion career comeback hits a snag when she falls for a charming, much younger coworker (Keith Powers) — who happens to be her boss’s son. As sparks fly, Jenna must decide if she’ll risk it all on a secret romance. Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 3 (NETFLIX FAMILY): While Ash competes in the Masters Eight Tournament, Goh searches for Mew in faraway lands. Two best friends, one ultimate goal: to be the very best!

While Ash competes in the Masters Eight Tournament, Goh searches for Mew in faraway lands. Two best friends, one ultimate goal: to be the very best! Through My Window: Across the Sea (NETFLIX FILM): After a year apart, Raquel and Ares reunite for a steamy beach trip. Faced with friendly flirtations and new insecurities, can their love conquer all?

June 24

King Richard 🇨🇦

June 25

Titans: Season 4 (NETFLIX SERIES) 🇨🇦: The road back home is paved with obstacles for the Titans as they face a powerful and deadly cult in Metropolis bent on destroying them — and the world.

June 26

The Imitation Game 🇺🇸

June 28

Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): A glittery nightclub in 1920s Berlin becomes a haven for the queer community in this documentary exploring the freedoms lost amid Hitler’s rise to power.

A glittery nightclub in 1920s Berlin becomes a haven for the queer community in this documentary exploring the freedoms lost amid Hitler’s rise to power. Hoarders: Season 13 🇺🇸

Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators chronicles the meteoric rise, dramatic fall, and gripping behind-the-scenes stories of one of the biggest spectacles on television during the height of the ’90s. Told firsthand from the stars who lived through it, this five-part series reveals untold stories of the iconic American Gladiators’ triumph, turmoil, and ultimate price of fame.

Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators chronicles the meteoric rise, dramatic fall, and gripping behind-the-scenes stories of one of the biggest spectacles on television during the height of the ’90s. Told firsthand from the stars who lived through it, this five-part series reveals untold stories of the iconic American Gladiators’ triumph, turmoil, and ultimate price of fame. Run Rabbit Run (NETFLIX FILM): A single mother grows increasingly unsettled by her young daughter’s claims to have memories of another life, stirring up their family’s painful past.

June 29

Ōoku: The Inner Chambers (NETFLIX ANIME): In an alternate history where the male population is nearly decimated, eligible men serve as concubines to the woman shogun inside the walls of the Ooku. Based on the acclaimed manga series.

In an alternate history where the male population is nearly decimated, eligible men serve as concubines to the woman shogun inside the walls of the Ooku. Based on the acclaimed manga series. The Witcher: Season 3 Volume 1 (NETFLIX SERIES): The Emmy-nominated fantasy drama returns for a new season.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada June 23-29th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What titles from the Netflix and Netflix Canada June 23-29th list will you be catching over the next week? Are you going to be catching the first part of the third season of The Witcher or something else? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.