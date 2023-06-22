Now Playing on Plex July 2023: Heat, Black Death, Point Break, and more

Now Playing on Plex is our latest streaming article series listing what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and Tubi series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read. Below is our Now Playing on Plex July 2023 edition.
Estimated reading time: 3 minutes
We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So, when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the Now Playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into July 2023!
Table of contents
Now Playing on Plex July 2023
- Black Death
- Blade Of The Immortal
- Boys On The Side
- Breaking Up
- Ceremony
- Date Movie
- Deck The Halls
- District B13
- The Double
- Drowning Mona
- Epic Movie
- The Exception (starts 7/25)
- Firehouse Dog
- First Daughter
- The Girl Next Door
- Goodbye Lover
- Heat
- The Hunt
- The Hunter
- Journey To The West
- Joy Ride
- L.A. Confidential
- Life or Something Like It
- The Magic Of Belle Isle
- The Man Who Knew Too Little
- Mr. Nobody
- Mutant Chronicles
- My Super Ex-Girlfriend
- The Negotiator
- Nobody Walks
- Once Upon A Time In America
- Onion Movie, The
- Outrage (starts 7/7)
- Point Break
- Simply Irresistible
Catch It Before It Leaves In July
- After Yang
- C’mon C’mon
- Everybody Hates Chris
- The Exception
- The Green Knight
- The Humans
- The Last Black Man In San Francisco
- Minari
- Negotiator, The
- Please Stand By
- A Royal Affair
- They Call Me Jeeg
- Zola
Still Streaming on Plex in July
- After Yang
- Apocalypto
- Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans
- Before I Go To Sleep
- Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead
- Biutiful
- Blitz
- Boondock Saints, The
- Bronson
- C’mon C’mon
- Detachment
- Don Jon
- Epic Movie
- Fall, The
- The Farewell
- Filth
- Get The Gringo
- The Gift
- The Girl Who Played With Fire
- The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2009)
- Glengarry Glen Ross
- Gloria Bell
- The Green Knight
- Half Nelson
- Halloween
- Heathers
- Highlander
- Hunt For The Wilderpeople
- The Hunt
- I Love You Phillip Morris
- The Illusionist
- Ip Man
- Ip Man 2
- Killer Joe
- Lady Vengeance
- The Last Black Man In San Francisco
- A Little Bit Of Heaven
- The Man From Earth
- Meet the Spartans
- Merlin
- Minari
- Monster
- Mr. Nobody
- Oculus
- The Passion Of The Christ
- Project Almanac
- The Raven
- Requiem For A Dream
- Road, The
- Runaway Jury
- Season Of The Witch
- Short Term 12
- Stuck In Love
- Super
- Super Size Me
- Taboo
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
- This Is England
- Train to Busan
- Trumbo
- A Walk To Remember
- The Wave
- We Need To Talk About Kevin
- Zola
What do you think of the Now Playing on Plex list for July 2023? What movies playing on Plex, are you going to watch? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!