Lights, Camera, Crackle: June 2023, catch what’s new to stream for free

Holy summer, Batman! June 2023 is nearly here! That means new content is coming to Crackle, Redbox, and Chicken Soup.

The Crackle Plus and Redbox streaming services are currently distributed through over 140 touchpoints in the U.S. on platforms including Amazon FireTV, RokuTV, Apple TV, Smart TVs (Samsung, LG, Vizio), gaming consoles (PS4 and Xbox One), Plex, iOS, and Android mobile devices and on desktops at Crackle.com and Redbox.com, with plans to expand to over 160 touchpoints this year.

Our Lights, Camera, Crackle series continues for June 2023 as we look at what you can stream for free on this fantastic service. As a reminder, Plex users can now access the Crackle library through their Plex service alongside some of Plex’s incredible offerings.

June 2023

Crackle

Willy’s Wonderland

Lights, Camera, Crackle: June 2023

A quiet drifter is tricked into a janitorial job at the now-condemned Willy’s Wonderland. The mundane tasks suddenly become an all-out fight for survival against wave after wave of demonic animatronics. Fists fly, kicks land, titans clash—and only one side will make it out alive.

Cast: Nicolas Cage (Con Air), Emily Tosta (Party of Five), Beth Grant (No Country For Old Men)

Availability: June 13th

Girl

Lights, Camera, Crackle: June 2023

A young woman returns to her small hometown intent on killing her abusive father only to discover someone murdered him the day before. As the girl searches for answers, she uncovers a family legacy more dangerous than she’d imagined.

Cast: Bella Thorne (Shake It Up), Elizabeth Saunders (From), Mickey Rourke (Sin City)

Availability: June 1st

Cryptid

Lights, Camera, Crackle: June 2023

A small rural town in Maine is shocked as a mysterious animal leaves a local resident brutally ripped apart. Deemed to be a random bear attack by town officials, freelance journalist Max Frome suspects it might be something more.

Cast: Nicholas Baroudi (Person of Interest), Ellen Adair (Homeland), Chopper Burnet (Snowfall)

Availability: June 15th

This is Paradise

Two women – Keisha, business-like but recently unemployed, and Rachel, penniless and ditzy – find their lives will never be the same once they discover they are half-sisters and joint-heirs of a poorly-run resort in The Bahamas.

Cast: Julia Woolley Chatwin (Cargo), Michael Oloyede (Brooklyn.Blue.Sky)

Availability: June 1st

Desert Shadows

Lights, Camera, Crackle: June 2023

Two brothers embark on a hunting trip to help bring them closer together but become prey to a deadly creature that has roamed the desert for centuries. Eric, an addict, goes missing, while his brother Donnie becomes hellbent on finding him.

Cast: Mitch Pileggi (The X-Files), Julie Anne Prescott (The Amityville Harvest), Bill Farmer (Space Jam)

Availability: June 15th

A Violent Separation

Lights, Camera, Crackle: June 2023

Two brothers struggle with a terrible truth behind a tragedy that aims to tear three generations of a family apart.

Cast: Alycia Debnam-Carey (Fear the Walking Dead), Ted Levine (The Silence of the Lambs), Brenton Thwaites (Pirates of the Carribean: Dead Men Tell No Tales)

Availability: June 1st

The Illusionist

Lights, Camera, Crackle: June 2023

An illusionist and a police inspector face off in a challenge of wills that attempts to determine where reality ends and magic begins.

Cast: Edward Norton (American History X), Jessica Biel (Candy), Paul Giamatti (Billions)

Availability: June 1st

Losin’ It

Lights, Camera, Crackle: June 2023

Set in 1965, four rowdy teenage guys travel to Tijuana, Mexico for a night of partying when they are joined by a heartbroken housewife who is in town seeking a quick divorce.

Cast: Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick), Jackie Earle Haley (Watchmen), John Stockwell (Top Gun)

Availability: June 1st

Blue Collar Comedy Tour: The Movie & Blue Collar Comedy Tour Rides Again

Lights, Camera, Crackle: June 2023

The comedic stylings of four sort-of famous funnymen are brought to the big screen courtesy of this 2002 documentary.

Cast: Jeff Foxworthy (The Jeff Foxworthy Show), Bill Engval (Last Man Standing)l, Ron White (Horrible Bosses), and Larry the Cable Guy (Cars)

Availability: June 1st

The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pitman

Lights, Camera, Crackle: June 2023

Story of a black woman in the South who was born into slavery in the 1850s and lives to become a part of the civil rights movement in the 1960s.

Cast: Cicely Tyson (The Help), Richard Dysart (The Thing), Joel Fluellen (A Raisin in the Sun)

Availability: June 1st

Jesse Stone: Benefit of the Doubt

Lights, Camera, Crackle: June 2023

Jesse Stone finds himself struggling to get his job back as the Paradise police chief, and he is forced to rely on his cop intuition to sort through a maze of misleading clues and hidden meanings as he attempts to solve a shocking and horrifying mob related double homicide.

Cast: Tom Selleck (Magnum P.I.), Kathy Baker (Cold Mountain), Kohl Sudduth (Bowfinger)

Availability: June 1st

Alf Tales

Lights, Camera, Crackle: June 2023

ALF and his friends retell classic stories in their own unique way.

Cast: Paul Fusco (Alf), Marla Lukofsky (The Super Mario Brothers Super Show)

Availability: June 1st

Redbox

The Healer : A young man suddenly discovers that he has the gift of healing. As he tries to understand it and the new reality it offers, a teenage girl with terminal cancer unexpectedly shows him the way. Cast: Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Haunting of Hill House), Jonathan Pryce (The Crown), Camilla Luddington (Grey's Anatomy)

Romeo Is Bleeding : Gary Oldman delivers an uncanny performance (The New York Times) and Lena Olin is 'the most astoundingly vicious and sexy female villain in movie history (Variety) in this spine-tingling, erotic film about a crooked cop and the sadistic hit woman who lures him into a lethal dance of deceit. Cast: Gary Oldman (The Professional), Lena Olin (Hunters). Availability: June 1st

A Guy Thing : Paul Coleman is a good guy. When his friends throw him a wild bachelor party, he just wants to keep his conscience clean — which is why he's shocked when he wakes up in bed with a beautiful girl named Becky and can't remember the night before. Worse than that, she also happens to be his fiancee's cousin. Cast: Jason Lee (Almost Famous), Julia Stiles (10 Things I Hate About You), Selma Blair (Cruel Intentions). Availability: June 1st

Feast of Love : A meditation on love and its various incarnations, set within a community of friends in Oregon. and is described as an exploration of the magical, mysterious and sometimes painful incarnations of love. Cast: Morgan Freeman (The Shawshank Redemption), Greg Kinnear (As Good As It Gets), Alexa Davalos (The Man In the High Castle). Availability: June 1st

Tyrel : Tyler, a sole black man, attends an otherwise all-white weekend of drunken bro debauchery on a birthday trip to a cabin in the Catskills. Cast: Jason Mitchell (Straight Outta Compton), Christopher Abbott (Girls), Ann Dowd (Garden State). Availability: June 1st

I Want Candy : Joe and Baggy are two misfit English film school students whose first movie goes awry. Desperate to finance their flick, they turn to a porn producer who agrees to give them the money needed in exchanges for the guys to cast a semi-retired adult film star named Candy. Cast: Carmen Electra (Scary Movie), Tom Riley (Da Vinci's Demon's), Tom Burke (The Musketeers). Availability: June 3rd

Black Death : Cast: Eddie Redmayne (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them), Sean Bean (The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Rings), Carice van Houten (Game of Thrones). Availability: June 16th

Nobody Walks (6/16) : Martine, arrives in Los Angeles to stay in the pool house of a well-off, liberal family. Peter, the father, has agreed to help Martine complete sound design on her art film as a favor to his wife, Julie. Cast: John Krasinski (The Office), Olivia Thirlby (Juno), Rosemarie DeWitt (La La Land). Availability: June 16th

The Double : Simon James (Eisenberg) is a timid office clerk working in an ominous government organization. He is overlooked by his boss (Wallace Shawn) and colleagues, scorned by his mother, and ignored by Hannah (Wasikowska), the lovely copy room girl he pines for. Cast: Jessie Eisenberg (The Social Network), Mia Wasikowska (Alice in Wonderland), Wallace Shawn (The Princess Bride). Availability: June 16th

Weirdsville : A pair of slackers get in way over their heads when they try to dump the body of a dead girlfriend in the basement of a drive-in movie theater where a satanic cult performs ritual sacrifices. Cast: Scott Speedman (Underworld), Wes Bentley (American Beauty), Taryn Manning (Orange is the New Black). Availability: June 16th

Drinking Buddies (6/23): Luke and Kate are coworkers at a brewery who spend their nights drinking and flirting heavily. One weekend away together with their significant others proves who really belongs together and who doesn't. Cast: Olivia Wilde (Babylon), Ron Livingston (Band of Brothers), Anna Kendrick (The Twilight Saga: New Moon). Availability: June 23rd

: A pair of slackers get in way over their heads when they try to dump the body of a dead girlfriend in the basement of a drive-in movie theater where a satanic cult performs ritual sacrifices. Cast: Scott Speedman (Underworld), Wes Bentley (American Beauty), Taryn Manning (Orange is the New Black). Availability: June 16th Drinking Buddies (6/23): Luke and Kate are coworkers at a brewery who spend their nights drinking and flirting heavily. One weekend away together with their significant others proves who really belongs together and who doesn’t. Cast: Olivia Wilde (Babylon), Ron Livingston (Band of Brothers), Anna Kendrick (The Twilight Saga: New Moon). Availability: June 23rd

Chicken Soup

Slice of Chicago Romance : In Evanstown, a suburb of Chicago, Romanos & Juliatos, two pizza places, have competed for the town's business for years. When both restaurants hand over the reins to the next generation, Riley and Sarah, after Pizza Den, a new pizza chain moves into town. The new bosses struggle to continue the rivalry after they begin to fall for one another. Cast: Megan Elizabeth Barker (All American), Tyler Courtad (S.W.A.T.). Availability: June 1st

Street Gang: How We Got to Sesame Street : Take a stroll down Sesame Street and witness the birth of the most impactful children's series in TV history. From the iconic furry characters to the songs you know by heart, learn how a gang of visionary creators changed our world. Cast: Linda Bove (Sesame Street), Fran Brill (Sesame Street). Availability: June 1st

The Dinner : Two estranged brothers and their wives meet at a restaurant to discuss a grotesque crime committed by their sons. With their involvement still a secret, they must decide how far they'll go to protect the ones they love. Cast: Richard Gere (Working Girl), Laura Linney (Ozarks), Steve Coogan (24 Hour Party People). Availability: June 1st

The English Teacher : Julianne Moore stars as an English teacher who has her life turned upside down when a former student returns to town. Also starring Greg Kinnear and Nathan Lane. Cast: Julianne Moore (Boogie Nights), Greg Kinnear (As Good As It Gets), Nathan Lane (The Birdcage). Availability: June 1st

Jewel : Farrah Fawcett plays Jewel, a 40-year-old woman living in 1940s Mississippi who gives birth to a girl with Down Syndrome and raises her amidst immense social stigma and financial hardship. Cast: Farrah Fawcett (Charlie's Angels), Patrick Bergin (Sleeping With the Enemy), Cicely Tyson (The Help). Availability: June 1st

Different Flowers : A woman embarks on an adventure with her free-spirited sister after leaving her fiance at the altar. Cast: Emma Bell (The Walking Dead), Hope Lauren (Supergirl), Shelley Long (Cheers). Availability: June 1st

Expecting Amish : Expecting Amish on Lifetime tells the story of 18-year-old Hannah Yoder, who is ready to join the Amish Church and marry her boyfriend Samuel. But things change when she goes to Hollywood and gets a glimpse of the world beyond. Cast: AJ Michalka (The Goldbergs), Jesse McCartney (Army Wives),. Availability: June 15th

My Greek Table with Diane Kochilas S1 : Greek chef Diane Kochilas travels throughout Greece, showcasing the foods the country is known for, as well as its traditions. Host: Diane Kochilas (Throwdown With Bobby Flay). Availability: June 1st

Police Dog Academy : Following on from the moving and popular Animals in Uniform series, Police Dog Academy looks at the role of dogs in the police force. The series follows the progress of a family of puppies born at the Metropolitan Police Training School for Dogs. Once fully grown and trained these dogs will have to cope with every event, from tracking burglars to dealing with rowdy football fans, helping to search for forensic evidence and, if necessary, stopping a criminal escape. Shaping the characters of the animals is paramount: these puppies will become key components in the police force's fight against crime. Host: Sandi Toksvig (No. 73) . Availability: June 1st

Phil Spencer's Stately Homes : Property guru Phil Spencer returns with another grand tour of the UK's most stately homes. Host: Phil Spencer (Kristie & Phil's Love It or List It). Availability: June 1st

. Availability: June 1st Phil Spencer’s Stately Homes : Property guru Phil Spencer returns with another grand tour of the UK’s most stately homes. Host: Phil Spencer (Kristie & Phil’s Love It or List It). Availability: June 1st

The Woman Who Wasn't There (6/1) : The Woman Who Wasn't There is a psychological thriller that goes inside the mind of history's most infamous 9/11 survivor. Availability: June 1st

The Wild Ponies of Chincoteague: The Wild Ponies of Chincoteague follows the annual Chincoteague wild pony swim and auction, as well as one teenager's journey to buy her first foal. Availability: June 15th

: The Woman Who Wasn’t There is a psychological thriller that goes inside the mind of history’s most infamous 9/11 survivor. Availability: June 1st The Wild Ponies of Chincoteague: The Wild Ponies of Chincoteague follows the annual Chincoteague wild pony swim and auction, as well as one teenager’s journey to buy her first foal. Availability: June 15th

