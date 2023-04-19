Now Playing on Plex May 2023: Arrival, The Humans, Man On Fire, and more

Now Playing on Plex is our latest streaming article series listing what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and Tubi series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read. Below is our Now Playing on Plex May 2023 edition.

We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the Now Playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into May 2023!

Now Playing on Plex May 2023

After Yang

Arbitrage

Arrival

The Big Wedding

The Blackcoat’s Daughter (starts 5/18 – ends 5/31)

C’mon C’mon

Cube

Cube 2

Dedication

The Farewell

Filth (starts 5/5)

Gloria Bell

The Green Knight

The Humans

The Last Black Man In San Francisco

Meet the Spartans

Minari

Moonlight (starts 5/21 – ends 5/31)

Mr. Church

One For The Money

Open Water

The Perks Of Being A Wallflower

The Power Of One

The Reader

Rhapsody Of Love

Romeo And Juliet

Stir Of Echoes

We Summon The Darkness

Zola

Catch It Before It Leaves In May

The Cookout

Empire Records

House Of The Rising Sun

The King Of Comedy

Man on Fire (1987)

Man Up

Meatballs

Sommersby

Stonewall

Waves

Wrong Turn

Still Playing on Plex in May

An American Werewolf In London

Apocalypto

Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans

Battle Royale

Before I Go To Sleep

Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead

Biutiful

The Blair Witch Project

Blitz

The Boondock Saints

Cashback

Centurion

Detachment

The Devil’s Rejects

Dogtooth

Don Jon

Eden Lake

Epic Movie

The Fall

Get The Gringo

The Gift

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo

Glengarry Glen Ross

Goon

Half Nelson

Hannibal Rising

Hard Candy

Heathers

Highlander

Horns

Hostel

Hostel: Part II

Hunt For The Wilderpeople

I Love You Phillip Morris

I Saw The Devil

The Illusionist

Ip Man

Ip Man 2

Killer Joe

Lady Vengeance

Leap (Ballerina)

A Little Bit Of Heaven

The Man From Earth

Merlin

Monster

Oculus

Only God Forgives

Outlander

The Passion Of The Christ

The Raven

Remember Me

Requiem For A Dream

The Road

Runaway Jury

Scary Movie 4

Season Of The Witch

Secretary

Short Term 12

A Single Man

Stuck In Love

Super

Taboo

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre

This Is England

Train to Busan

Triangle (2009)

Trumbo

Van Wilder: Party Liaison

The Wave

We Need To Talk About Kevin

