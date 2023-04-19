Now Playing on Plex May 2023: Arrival, The Humans, Man On Fire, and more

Now Playing on Plex is our latest streaming article series listing what’s coming to streaming platforms. Now Playing on Plex joins our Netflix, Crackle, and Tubi series of articles that bring everything new in one place for you to read. Below is our Now Playing on Plex May 2023 edition.
Estimated reading time: 3 minutes
We’re big fans of Plex and have been for a long time. So when Plex approached us with their list of new content, it just felt right to start the Now Playing on Plex series. You can check out Plex by going to their website. Let’s jump right into May 2023!
Table of contents
Now Playing on Plex May 2023
- After Yang
- Arbitrage
- Arrival
- The Big Wedding
- The Blackcoat’s Daughter (starts 5/18 – ends 5/31)
- C’mon C’mon
- Cube
- Cube 2
- Dedication
- The Farewell
- Filth (starts 5/5)
- Gloria Bell
- The Green Knight
- The Humans
- The Last Black Man In San Francisco
- Meet the Spartans
- Minari
- Moonlight (starts 5/21 – ends 5/31)
- Mr. Church
- One For The Money
- Open Water
- The Perks Of Being A Wallflower
- The Power Of One
- The Reader
- Rhapsody Of Love
- Romeo And Juliet
- Stir Of Echoes
- We Summon The Darkness
- Zola
Catch It Before It Leaves In May
- The Cookout
- Empire Records
- House Of The Rising Sun
- The King Of Comedy
- Man on Fire (1987)
- Man Up
- Meatballs
- Sommersby
- Stonewall
- Waves
- Wrong Turn
Still Playing on Plex in May
- An American Werewolf In London
- Apocalypto
- Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans
- Battle Royale
- Before I Go To Sleep
- Before The Devil Knows You’re Dead
- Biutiful
- The Blair Witch Project
- Blitz
- The Boondock Saints
- Cashback
- Centurion
- Detachment
- The Devil’s Rejects
- Dogtooth
- Don Jon
- Eden Lake
- Epic Movie
- The Fall
- Get The Gringo
- The Gift
- The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo
- Glengarry Glen Ross
- Goon
- Half Nelson
- Hannibal Rising
- Hard Candy
- Heathers
- Highlander
- Horns
- Hostel
- Hostel: Part II
- Hunt For The Wilderpeople
- I Love You Phillip Morris
- I Saw The Devil
- The Illusionist
- Ip Man
- Ip Man 2
- Killer Joe
- Lady Vengeance
- Leap (Ballerina)
- A Little Bit Of Heaven
- The Man From Earth
- Merlin
- Monster
- Oculus
- Only God Forgives
- Outlander
- The Passion Of The Christ
- The Raven
- Remember Me
- Requiem For A Dream
- The Road
- Runaway Jury
- Scary Movie 4
- Season Of The Witch
- Secretary
- Short Term 12
- A Single Man
- Stuck In Love
- Super
- Taboo
- The Texas Chainsaw Massacre
- This Is England
- Train to Busan
- Triangle (2009)
- Trumbo
- Van Wilder: Party Liaison
- The Wave
- We Need To Talk About Kevin
What do you think of the Now Playing on Plex list for May 2023? What movies playing on Plex, are you going to watch? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!