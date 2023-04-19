What is SIM cloning, and how do I protect myself?

SIM cloning isn’t new; it’s been around for a while and is a devasting way to get hacked. SIM cloning has been in the news over the past 24 hours because a political commentator from The Daily Wire was targeted and successfully hacked. The hackers were able to take control of his Twitter account and access several other services, changing passwords and even getting into direct messages.

We’re apolitical here at Techaeris, so you’ll have to research and dig to get the whole story. This article is here to help you understand SIM cloning and how to protect yourself from the practice. All of this information is as accurate as possible, and there may be other ways to protect yourself, so be sure to read more than just this article.

What The Heck Is SIM Cloning?

How Does It Work?

A bad actor obtains a target victim’s SIM card details and personal information, often done through phishing, social engineering, or other means. The bad actor then creates a duplicate copy, or “clone,” of the SIM card using specialized hardware and software. The cloned SIM card is inserted into a different device, often a cheap, unregistered phone, burner phone, or a SIM card reader/writer. The bad actor can then use the cloned SIM card to impersonate the victim and gain unauthorized access to phone calls, text messages, online accounts, banking, passwords, and other mobile services. The bad actor may use the cloned SIM card to conduct illegal activities, such as making fraudulent calls, sending unauthorized messages, impersonating the victim, or accessing sensitive information.

How Can I Protect Myself?

Never share your SIM card details, personal information, or phone number with unknown or suspicious individuals or websites. Be cautious of phishing attempts, such as emails, messages, or phone calls asking for your SIM card information or other sensitive data. Use a PIN or password to lock your SIM card, which can prevent unauthorized access. Regularly check your mobile account for any unusual or unauthorized activities, such as calls or messages you didn’t make. Avoid using cheap, unregistered phones or SIM card reader/writer devices, as these can be used for SIM cloning. Contact your mobile service provider immediately if you suspect that your SIM card has been cloned or if you notice any suspicious activities. Consider using additional security measures, such as two-factor authentication (2FA) or biometric authentication, to add an extra layer of protection to your mobile services. Stay updated with the latest security news and best practices to safeguard yourself against SIM cloning and other mobile security threats. Never hand your phone over to a stranger to use, even if you feel you’re being nice and they sound like they need help.

Wrap Up

SIM cloning is no fun, and the idiots who do such things deserve a special place in hell. Sadly, our world will always have deviants who prey on others. Some may think that hacking someone’s phone is not a big deal; it’s not like they’re killing anyone. But stealing personal information and using it in ways that cause harm is certainly not good behavior. We hope this helps you understand this hack and helps you protect yourself.

