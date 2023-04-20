HP announces refreshed lineup of Envy PCs

HP is jumping into Spring with a refreshed lineup of Envy PCs which they have announced today. Envy PCs have been one of the company’s more successful lines of computers, and they look to have been refreshed nicely with a focus on freelance and remote workers. Let’s take a look at the information HP provided about these new Envy PCs.

Estimated reading time: 4 minutes

As today’s consumers continue seeking opportunities that help them achieve their goals and dreams, today’s users need technology that helps support their pursuits, especially in the ever-evolving freelance economy. Flexible and adaptable tech has never been more critical, as the ability to communicate with others, create content, and consume content is vital to the GenZ lifestyle.

HP Envy PCs Announcement April 2023

With that in mind, HP is introducing updates to its popular Envy line, designed to connect, create, and be immersed in today’s hybrid world.

Connect. The new Envy PCs all feature a 5 MP camera for high-quality video calls, a manual camera shutter, and an enhanced HP Presence 2.0 experience. This feature includes the ability to easily adjust video and background settings (and share from multiple cameras) with the MyHP app and easily make adjustments to output images using the Rotate and Keystone Correction capabilities.

The new Envy PCs all feature a 5 MP camera for high-quality video calls, a manual camera shutter, and an enhanced HP Presence 2.0 experience. This feature includes the ability to easily adjust video and background settings (and share from multiple cameras) with the MyHP app and easily make adjustments to output images using the Rotate and Keystone Correction capabilities. Create. Feel confident when creating, with powerful CPU and GPU options, blazing-fast connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E, and HP Fast Charge, which gets you a 50% charge in only 30 minutes. Know that your created content is safe with the AI Image Signal Processor (ISP) technology. This allows your device to lock when you walk away and wake up just as quickly when you approach your PC automatically.

Feel confident when creating, with powerful CPU and GPU options, blazing-fast connectivity with Wi-Fi 6E, and HP Fast Charge, which gets you a 50% charge in only 30 minutes. Know that your created content is safe with the AI Image Signal Processor (ISP) technology. This allows your device to lock when you walk away and wake up just as quickly when you approach your PC automatically. Immerse. Connect up to three external 4K displays and experience a more natural viewing experience with up to OLED display options.

HP is the first to introduce an IMAX Enhanced certified PC to market. Available on select HP Envy x360 15.6 Laptop PCs, this is the world’s first IMAX Enhanced Certified PC. It is a new and seamless way for consumers to experience IMAX quality picture, sound, and premium digital content. This includes:

IMAX’s scope and scale: IMAX’s exclusive Expanded Aspect Ratio on select movies and sequences.

IMAX’s exclusive Expanded Aspect Ratio on select movies and sequences. IMAX theatrical sound mix: Uses a special variant of DTS:X technology to deliver a unique and exclusive fully immersive spatial audio experience, preserving full dynamic range at reference level.

Uses a special variant of DTS:X technology to deliver a unique and exclusive fully immersive spatial audio experience, preserving full dynamic range at reference level. IMAX Content: Exclusive, digitally remastered HDR content — an elevated streaming experience.

Exclusive, digitally remastered HDR content — an elevated streaming experience. DTS:X audio technology: Delivers heart-pounding immersive sound, rendering clear, rich, and dynamic spatial audio for the most engaging listening experience on speakers or headphones.

Pair your Envy PCs with the new HP Z3700 Dual Mouse, an easy-to-use portable mouse that can fit in your pocket or laptop bag. Consumers can connect their devices seamlessly with dual-mode wireless connectivity, providing more options like USB-A dongle at 2.4GHz or Bluetooth® 5.0+ standard. The multi-surface sensor technology enables tracking on multiple surfaces, while a 1600 DPI optical sensor delivers smooth, precise control. A single AA battery can last up to 16 months.

Pricing and Availability

The HP Envy x360 14-inch 2-in-1 Laptop PC is available now at HP.com for a starting price of $849.99.

is available now at HP.com for a starting price of $849.99. The HP Envy x360 15.6-inch 2-in-1 Laptop PC is expected to be available later this month at HP.com for a starting price of $949.99.

is expected to be available later this month at HP.com for a starting price of $949.99. The HP Envy x360 17.3 inch Laptop PC is expected to be available in May at HP.com for a starting price of 1,149.99.

is expected to be available in May at HP.com for a starting price of 1,149.99. The HP Z3700 Dual Mouse is available now for a starting price of $29.99.

What do you think of these new HP Envy PCs? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos!