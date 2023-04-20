New on Netflix April 21-27: Katherine Heigl returns in Firefly Lane

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes
Table of contents
Netflix Games
While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in April. The following two games will be available this month for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.
- Highwater (now available): It’s the end of the world. The ultra-rich might be headed to Mars. Explore a flooded planet, discover islands and find allies — can you escape in time?
- Terra Nil (coming soon): Revitalize a barren wasteland. Plant sprawling forests, purify soil and clean polluted oceans to turn a ravaged environment into an ecological paradise.
Coming Soon
These titles are coming at some point in April but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!
- Ex-Addicts Club (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇩): A support group of five quirky strangers try to move on with their lives after breaking up with their respective exes.
- Welcome to Eden: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇪🇸): With new threats on the island and no way out, the rebellion ignites an intense battle for freedom while Astrid carries out her plans for the New Eden.
April 21
- 8 Mile 🇨🇦
- A Tourist’s Guide to Love (NETFLIX FILM): Work brings an American travel executive to Vietnam, where a free-spirited tour guide helps open her eyes to a beautifully adventurous way of life.
- Chokehold (NETFLIX FILM 🇹🇷): Evading a scandal, a couple from Istanbul starts over in a town on the Aegean coast — but quickly discover the locals are determined to get rid of them.
- Erin Brokovich 🇨🇦
- Indian Matchmaking: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES): From London to New Delhi, matchmaker Sima Taparia helps more marriage-ready singles find romance while providing plenty of reality checks along the way.
- One More Time (NETFLIX FILM 🇸🇪): On her 40th birthday, Amelia makes a fateful wish to be 18 again back in 2002 but soon regrets it when she’s stuck reliving the day over and over again.
- Rough Diamonds (NETFLIX SERIES 🇧🇪): When a prodigal son sends his family’s empire into crushing debt, his estranged brother returns to Antwerp’s diamond district to pick up the pieces.
April 22
- Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 4 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Ada, Iggy and Rosie add a new friend to the science squad this season: technology whiz-kid Benny B. He’s got great ideas — and a super-cool robot dog!
- Stowaway 🇨🇦
April 23
- The Hateful Eight 🇺🇸
- The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1 🇺🇸
- John Mulaney: Baby J (NETFLIX COMEDY): Emmy-Award winning comedian, writer and actor John Mulaney is back with a brand new Netflix special, John Mulaney: Baby J, premiering globally April 25th.
April 26
- The Good Bad Mother (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): A tragic accident leaves an ambitious prosecutor with the mind of a child — forcing him and his mother to embark on a journey to heal their relationship.
- Kiss, Kiss! (NETFLIX FILM 🇵🇱): Convinced he can charm any woman, a tenacious flirt sets his sights on a headstrong bride-to-be engaged to the son of an ambitious politician.
- Love After Music (NETFLIX SERIES 🇦🇷): No one can and no one should live without love. This bioseries traces the passionate life and career of iconic Argentinian rock star Fito Páez.
- Workin’ Moms: Season 7 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇨🇦): In an emotional final season, Kate and her friends seek a balance between professional wins and personal fulfillment. It’s hard — but laughter helps.
April 27
- Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): For Kate and Tully, no obstacle is too big when it comes to their lifelong friendship. But is there one mistake that could tear them apart forever?
- The Matchmaker (NETFLIX FILM 🇿🇦): When an office worker becomes powerfully infatuated with his office’s beautiful intern, he follows her to a desert resort beset by bizarre forces.
- The Nurse (NETFLIX SERIES): A new nurse at a hospital begins to suspect her colleague’s desire for attention may be tied to a series of patient deaths. Based on a true story.
- Sharkdog: Season 3 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Sharkdog loves being a part of Max’s family, but he wonders if there are more Sharkdogs out there like him — and goes on a wild adventure to find out!
- Sweet Tooth: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Gus and his fellow hybrids are held captive by the Last Men in order to find a cure for the Sick. To save his friends, Gus must find new strength as he uncovers the origins of The Great Crumble.