New on Netflix April 21-27: Katherine Heigl returns in Firefly Lane

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between April 21-27th. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in April if you want to binge those first.

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such. Country symbols within the parenthesis indicate the country in which the film or series was produced.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix April 21-27th list, which is headlined by Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke in part 2 of the second season of Firefly Lane.

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in April. The following two games will be available this month for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

Highwater (now available): It’s the end of the world. The ultra-rich might be headed to Mars. Explore a flooded planet, discover islands and find allies — can you escape in time?

Terra Nil (coming soon): Revitalize a barren wasteland. Plant sprawling forests, purify soil and clean polluted oceans to turn a ravaged environment into an ecological paradise.

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in April but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

Ex-Addicts Club (NETFLIX SERIES 🇮🇩): A support group of five quirky strangers try to move on with their lives after breaking up with their respective exes.

And now for the Netflix April 21-27th list:

April 21

8 Mile 🇨🇦

A Tourist’s Guide to Love (NETFLIX FILM): Work brings an American travel executive to Vietnam, where a free-spirited tour guide helps open her eyes to a beautifully adventurous way of life.

Indian Matchmaking: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES): From London to New Delhi, matchmaker Sima Taparia helps more marriage-ready singles find romance while providing plenty of reality checks along the way.

April 22

Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 4 (NETFLIX FAMILY): Ada, Iggy and Rosie add a new friend to the science squad this season: technology whiz-kid Benny B. He’s got great ideas — and a super-cool robot dog!

April 23

The Hateful Eight 🇺🇸

The Hateful Eight: Extended Version: Season 1 🇺🇸

John Mulaney: Baby J (NETFLIX COMEDY): Emmy-Award winning comedian, writer and actor John Mulaney is back with a brand new Netflix special, John Mulaney: Baby J, premiering globally April 25th.

April 26

The Good Bad Mother (NETFLIX SERIES 🇰🇷): A tragic accident leaves an ambitious prosecutor with the mind of a child — forcing him and his mother to embark on a journey to heal their relationship.

No one can and no one should live without love. This bioseries traces the passionate life and career of iconic Argentinian rock star Fito Páez. Workin’ Moms: Season 7 (NETFLIX SERIES 🇨🇦): In an emotional final season, Kate and her friends seek a balance between professional wins and personal fulfillment. It’s hard — but laughter helps.

April 27

Firefly Lane: Season 2 Part 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): For Kate and Tully, no obstacle is too big when it comes to their lifelong friendship. But is there one mistake that could tear them apart forever?

When an office worker becomes powerfully infatuated with his office’s beautiful intern, he follows her to a desert resort beset by bizarre forces. The Nurse (NETFLIX SERIES): A new nurse at a hospital begins to suspect her colleague’s desire for attention may be tied to a series of patient deaths. Based on a true story.

Sharkdog loves being a part of Max’s family, but he wonders if there are more Sharkdogs out there like him — and goes on a wild adventure to find out! Sweet Tooth: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): Gus and his fellow hybrids are held captive by the Last Men in order to find a cure for the Sick. To save his friends, Gus must find new strength as he uncovers the origins of The Great Crumble.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada April 21-27th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

