Acer updates Predator gaming laptops with latest processors and RTX 40 GPUs

There are a lot of new announcements today as manufacturers are releasing their laptops and desktop computers with the latest components. Acer is no different and has announced that new Predator gaming laptops will be available starting in May with 13th Gen Intel Core processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs.

The four updated and new models include the Predator Triton 17 X and Predator Helios Neo 16 for gamers and creators. The Predator Triton 14 has a smaller, sleeker version designed for work or play anywhere. Finally, the Predator Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition is the latest in Acer’s line of glasses-free, stereoscopic 3D gaming laptops.

Let’s see what Acer has to say about its new and updated Predator gaming laptops.

Predator Triton 17 X

The Acer Predator Triton 17 X gaming laptop.

The all-new sleek and powerful Predator Triton 17 X (PTX17-71) pairs a sophisticated minimalist design with game-ready hardware. It appeals to gamers and professionals who want a thin mobile workhorse that can handle graphic-intensive AAA games and resource-intensive work apps, all while having enough battery life to use throughout the day. Less than an inch in height, the slim Triton 17 X is meticulously crafted and highly portable. It includes a polished, sandblasted texture on the solid metal CNC unibody chassis, a delicate micro-etched RGB Predator logo, stainless-steel speaker mesh, diamond-cut highlights, and strategically placed vents. The artistic yet minimalist design makes it a subtle standout in any environment.

Key features of the Predator Triton 17 X gaming laptop include:

Can be configured with up to a 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13900HX processor

Can be configured with up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 4090 GPU

AI-powered DLSS 3 enables lifelike virtual worlds with full ray tracing

Can be configured with up to 64 GB DDR5 5600 Hz memory

Can be configured with up to 4 TB PCIe solid state drives in RAID 0

Clear and bright 17-inch (16:10) display

WQXGA mini-LED (AmLED) 250Hz display with 1,000 nits brightness display option available

DCI-P3 100% wide color gamut for vibrant, rich colors

Eyesafe® Certified as a low blue light display

NVIDIA Advanced Optimus and G-SYNC

Triple-fan cooling system, which includes two custom-engineered 5th Gen AeroBlade™ 3D fans with wind-guiding structures to help achieve a 10% increase in airflow as compared to the previous generation of AeroBlade 3D fans

Per-key RGB keyboard

Fingerprint reader

Glass touchpad

DTS:X Ultra surround sound six-speaker system

Intel® Killer™ E3100G+ Ethernet and Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1690i for lag-free connectivity

The Predator Triton 17 X (PTX17-71) will be available in North America in May, starting at USD 3,799; in EMEA in June, starting at EUR 4,499, and in China in May, starting at RMB 29,999.

Predator Helios Neo 16

Top-line Capabilities with a Mid-range Price

The Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 gaming laptop.

The all-new Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71) includes the powerful components the Helios line is known for but offers a more affordable price point. In addition to the latest top-line components, the Predator Helios Neo 16 adds some fun as it features laser-etched encrypted codes on its abyssal-black anodized cover, inviting gamers to take on the challenge of deciphering the message.

Key features of the Predator Helios Neo 16 gaming laptop include:

13th Gen Intel® Core™ HX processors

Up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU with a Maximum Graphics Power (MGP) of 140 W

Up to 32 GB of dual-channel DDR5-4800 MHz RAM

Up to a 2 TB PCIe NVMe SSD in RAID 0

Acer’s advanced cooling system, featuring a custom-engineered all-metal AeroBlade™ fan technology

Several different panel options including a WQXGA (2560×1600) IPS display at 165 Hz and 3 ms response time and a WUXGA (1920×1200) display with a 165 Hz refresh rate covering 100% of the sRGB color range

NVIDIA Advanced Optimus and G-SYNC

The Predator Helios Neo 16 (PHN16-71) will be available in North America in May starting at USD 1,199; in EMEA in May, starting at EUR 2,199, and in China in March starting at RMB 7,999.

Predator Triton 14

Thin Laptop for Gaming and Work

The Acer Predator Triton 14 gaming laptop.

Acer Predator’s small but powerful Triton 14 includes up to a 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-13700H Processor and an NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM 4070 or 4050 Laptop GPU. In addition, gamers and creators alike will appreciate the new panel option that delivers vivid levels of contrast and a wide range of colors. The brilliant 14-inch (16:10 aspect ratio) with up to a WQXGA (2560 x 1600) Mini LED display also includes a blazing fast 250 Hz refresh rate, is DisplayHDR™ 600 certified and covers 100% of the DCI-P3 color range.

Key features of the Predator Triton 14 gaming laptop include:

Up to 32 GB of 6000 MHz LPDDR5 RAM

M.2 SSD slot for plenty of high-speed storage

Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675i for unfettered speeds

Advanced cooling system includes custom-engineered 5th Gen AeroBlade™ 3D Fan Technology, Vortex Flow airflow optimization, and liquid metal thermal grease on the CPU

18.9-19.9 mm (0.74-0.78 inches) thin

The Predator Triton 14 (PT14-51) will be available in North America in May starting at USD 1,499 and in EMEA in May, starting at EUR 2,399.

Predator Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs™ Edition

Now More Powerful Than Ever

The Acer Predator Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs™ Edition gaming laptop.

The next-generation Predator Helios 3D 15 gaming laptop now supports the powerful 13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13900HX Processor and NVIDIA® GeForce® RTXTM 4080 Laptop GPU. It also includes up to 32 GB of faster DDR5-5600 MHz memory. A discrete GPU-only option, enabled in PredatorSense 4.1, allows gamers to maximize performance. The back vents have also been streamlined and include subtle RGB lighting along the back edge for a soft, ambient glow of lights.

Key features of the Predator Triton 14 gaming laptop include:

SpatialLabs eye-tracking solution, stereoscopic 3D display, and real-time scene rendering technologies to bring eye-popping 3D scenes, objects, and characters to life

15.6-inch display

Gaming modes with 3D+ and 3D Ultra settings for over 70 titles

Intel® Killer™ E2600 Ethernet Controller

Intel® Killer™ Wi-Fi 6E AX1675i

Acer’s next-generation cooling technology

The Predator Helios 3D 15 SpatialLabs™ Edition will be available in North America in June starting at USD 3,499 and in EMEA in June starting at EUR 3,999.

