Canon announces the Canon RF100-300mm F2.8L IS USM lens

Today, Canon announced the launch of the Canon RF100-300mm F2.8 L IS USM lens, a modern 300mm f/2.8 equivalent lens. The Canon RF100-300mm F2.8L IS USM lens is ideal for professionals who use a Canon EOS R3, EOS R5, or EOS R6 Mark II full-frame mirrorless camera, but can also be a catalyst for users who have developed into serious, aspirational enthusiasts and are looking to step beyond their traditional telephoto lens experience.

For decades, the 300mm f/2.8 telephoto lens has been an industry standard for photojournalists, professionals, and aspiring enthusiast photographers due to its outstanding image quality, excellent speed for indoor shooting, and lightweight hand-holding. Now, with the launch of the RF100-300mm F2.8 L IS USM, Canon delivers the flexibility of a zoom lens design with the truly outstanding quality of a 300mm f/2.8 L-series telephoto lens. Exceeding the reach and potential of traditional 70-200mm lenses and adding zoom flexibility to its Canon EF 300mm f/2.8L IS predecessor, the RF100-300mm F2.8 L IS USM lens brings new value to customers with the following features:

Wide Focal Range— 100-300mm range

100-300mm range Extended Zoom— Optional RF1.4x and 2x extenders are supported with this lens, enabling a zoom range of up to 600mm

Optional RF1.4x and 2x extenders are supported with this lens, enabling a zoom range of up to 600mm Spectacular Image Quality— f/2.8 constant wide aperture; Fluorite and UD-glass design

f/2.8 constant wide aperture; Fluorite and UD-glass design Reliable Stabilization— up to 5.5 stops correction with in-lens Optical Image Stabilization and up to 6.0 stops correction with in-body coordinated Image Stabilization (CIPA standard)

up to 5.5 stops correction with in-lens Optical Image Stabilization and up to 6.0 stops correction with in-body coordinated Image Stabilization (CIPA standard) Weather and Dust Resistant— Durable in various environmental conditions

Durable in various environmental conditions Compact and Lightweight Design— Despite capabilities to zoom over 300mm, this lens is unusually lightweight, just barely heavier than the EF300mm f/2.8L IS II

Despite capabilities to zoom over 300mm, this lens is unusually lightweight, just barely heavier than the EF300mm f/2.8L IS II The Canon RF100-300mm F2.8 L IS USM lens is expected to be available in May for an estimated retail price of $9,499.00

