The Hisense PX1 TriChroma Laser Cinema projector is getting an update

The Hisense PX1 TriChroma Laser Cinema projector was announced back at CES 2022. Yes, we know that’s a lifetime in tech years, but at least Hisense is actively updating its gear. While it was announced at CES 2022, it officially launched in May of 2022, and this new update should be a pleasing sight to owners of this short-throw laser cinema projector. Those new updates are the image adjustment range (now 90″ – 130″) and Dolby Vision HDR.

The PX1 features the same award-winning triple-laser TriChroma laser engine as the PX1-PRO and L9G, allowing it to achieve full coverage of the BT.2020 color space for a true-to-life picture and extremely vivid colors similar, if not better, than a traditional LED TV. In addition to its impeccable color performance, the PX1 features Variable Focus allowing it to project images ranging from 90 to 130 inches. This way, home theater enthusiasts can customize their setup as they see fit.

Some of the features included on the Hisense PX1 TriChrome Laser Cinema short-throw projector include:

4K Ultra HD – Over 8 million pixels and HDR offer a vibrant picture with incredible detail

Game Mode & Auto Low Latency Mode – For gamers who want a more immersive gaming experience, the PX1 detects when a console is the active source and automatically adjusts settings for optimal game performance.

30W Dolby Atmos Sound – It comes equipped with immersive and clear sound for users who don’t want the hassle of finding and connecting to their own audio source. For audiophiles who want more control, they can opt to use the High-Speed HDMI port with eARC to pass-thru uncompressed audio to the surround sound system of their choice

At 2000 Lumens peak brightness, the PX1 has plenty of output to faithfully recreate sparkling highlights, punchy colors, and deep blacks. While a good performer in any space when paired with an ALR screen, the PX1 looks best in a darkened room with lighting control.

Get ready to take movie night, your next streaming binge, or gaming with the boys to a whole new level. With Variable Focus, the PX1 can project images from 90 to 130 inches with a razor-sharp focus for maximum viewing immersion.

Android TV brings great content to the biggest screen in your home. Install apps from the Google Play Store and log in to your favorite streaming services for limitless entertainment. Use Chromecast to mirror your phone or tablet directly to the Laser Cinema.

With the PX1’s microsecond-level processor response, you never miss a moment of the action. Fast-moving images are buttery smooth and crystal clear – so whether it’s sports, games, or action films, the PX1 keeps pace.

Filmmaker Mode disables any motion processing adjustments from the projector settings to ensure you’re seeing content exactly the way the moviemakers intended.

