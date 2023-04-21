Lenovo’s Slim Pro 9i laptop is now available for purchase

The new Lenovo Slim Pro 9i, announced late last month, is now available for purchase. The Slim Pro 9i is one of Lenovo’s top laptops for users with a heavy computing workload. Workloads such as video and photo editing, but this laptop should also work for most gaming.

Tailor-made for the content creator, the 8th gen Slim Pro 9i comes with Windows 11 and up to 13th Gen Intel® Core™ mobile processors, an NVIDIA RTX 4070 laptop GPU solution, and a greater thermal capacity to provide users with a powerful laptop. Whether editing or rendering videos, performing intensive 3D modeling, or designing graphics, creators can expect a smooth, stress-free experience.

Slim Pro 9i 14″ (16″ model pictured above)

Available in two colors, Tidal Teal and Storm Grey, the Slim Pro 9i also offers a PureSight Pro 3 Display in both 14.5-inch and 16-inch screens. The 16-inch model has up to 3.2K resolution,1200 nits brightness, 165Hz refresh rate, a triple color gamut of 100% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB and 100% Adobe RGB, sharp, smooth, and realistic visuals that will appeal to those seeking to achieve high-quality creations.

The new and upgraded features in the Premium Suite provide users with an enhanced Slim Pro 9i experience, whether it’s the availability of four noise-canceling microphones so users can be online anywhere or the quieter fans for less disturbance. Merging comfort with productivity is also possible with the new 1.5mm keyboard, which comes with 0.3mm dish keys for ease and comfort, and the larger trackpad for efficiency. Including the 5 MegaPixel Webcam means users can also enjoy visually clear, high-quality video calls.

Prices vary, and your device can be configured on Lenovo’s website with the 16″ model shipping April 21st and the 14″ shipping April 30th.

