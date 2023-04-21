Latest LG gram lightweight laptops available, get a free +view monitor before April 30th

The LG gram is a pretty thin, lightweight, and solid-performing laptop for working on the go as we’ve found here at Techaeris in previous reviews. Now available in Canada, those who purchase the latest LG gram basic or 2-in-1 laptop before the end of April can snag a +view portable monitor and Hustle Hub Kit for free (CAD$500 value).

With a robust 13th Gen Intel® Core processor, LPDDR5 6000 MHz RAM and an upgraded cooling system, the new models enable Canadians to enjoy reliable performance for improved productivity. Within the lineup, the 16-inch (16Z90R) and 17-inch (17Z90R) models have a variable refresh rate ranging from 31Hz to 144Hz, as well as NVIDIA GeForce RTX™ 3050 4GB Laptop GPU and 400nits brightness with an anti-glare IPS display, so users can comfortably enjoy exceptional clarity and vivid resolution even in brightly-lit environments.

A new feature to the LG gram laptops this year is Intel Unison, allowing users to receive notifications, like phone calls or messages, from synced devices on their laptop for increased visibility across their device network. All models also support HDMI and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, giving users the portability to be protective at home, work, or on the road.

The 2023 LG gram lineup includes:

The 2023 LG gram basic line includes 14-inch (14Z90R), 15-inch (15Z90R), 16-inch (16Z90R), and 17-inch (17Z90R) models all of which feature the LG gram’s classic, ultra-lightweight design. The WQXGA high resolution 16:10 aspect ratio display supports wide colour gamut and produces a captivating visual display.

The LG gram 2-in-1 models offer users enhanced versatility with the ability to switch from a laptop view to tablet, or vice versa, at their convenience. The 360° hinge, LG stylus pen, Gorilla Glass screen and full-size keyboard truly make this laptop a do-it-all workspace with near limitless design potential. This model’s four-way super-slim bezel design, 16:10 aspect ratio, DCI-P3 99 per cent (Typ.) wide color gamut and sturdy yet slim aluminum frame provide an impressive combination of display and durability. Models are available in 16-inch (16T90R) and 14-inch (14T90R) variations.

Canadians can also do more at once with the LG gram +view portable monitor, which provides an extra screen that enables users to multitask effectively while on the go. Featuring a 16-inch (16MR70) model IPS LED display with 2 x USB Type-C connectivity, the +view can be easily customized with efficient on-screen controls and rotated for a vertical view, providing users with greater flexibility for the ultimate portable setup.

Full specifications can be viewed in the images below:

LG gram basic laptop specifications.

LG gram 2-in-1 laptop specifications.

Until April 30 2023, all new LG gram 2023 models purchased will include the +view portable monitor and Hustle Hub kit (a sustainable laptop sleeve and T-shirt “to match your hustle”) as a gift with purchase – a CAD$500 value. LG gram pricing begins at CAD$1,749.99 on LG.ca and Amazon Canada.

