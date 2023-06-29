New on Netflix June 30 to July 6: The Lincoln Lawyer returns for season two

First off, Happy Canada Day and Fourth of July (depending on where you live)! Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between June 30 and July 6. You can also check out what’s leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in June or July if you want to binge those first.

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix June 30 to July 6 list which is headlined by the first part of the second season of The Lincoln Lawyer starring Manuel Garcia-Fulfo and Neve Campbell.

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in May and June. The following three games are now available for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

Bloons TD 6: Sharpen those darts! Defend Monkey Towers from an ever-flowing stream of colorful invading balloons. As you pop, more new abilities and heroes unlock.

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon: You’ve been sucked into a puzzle dimension! Battle foes, collect relics and match blocks to save friends and escape in this genre-bending spinoff.

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in June but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

The Dragon Prince: Season 5 (NETFLIX FAMILY): The search for Aaravos’ prison sends Rayla, Callum and Ezran on an epic journey across land and sea, while conflict roils the Sunfire elves’ kingdom.

The search for Aaravos’ prison sends Rayla, Callum and Ezran on an epic journey across land and sea, while conflict roils the Sunfire elves’ kingdom. Dream (NETFLIX FILM): Don’t count them out! With hard work and dedication on lock, a group of homeless men train to compete in the Homeless World Cup — despite a cranky coach.

Don’t count them out! With hard work and dedication on lock, a group of homeless men train to compete in the Homeless World Cup — despite a cranky coach. Kohrra (NETFLIX SERIES): When an NRI bridegroom is found dead days before his wedding, two cops must unravel the troubling case as turbulence unfolds in their own lives.

When an NRI bridegroom is found dead days before his wedding, two cops must unravel the troubling case as turbulence unfolds in their own lives. The Murderer (NETFLIX FILM): After a string of deaths in a small provincial town, a determined detective attempts to uncover the killer — and British expat Earl is the prime suspect.

And now for the Netflix June 23-29th list:

June 30

Alone: Season 9

Is It Cake, Too?! (NETFLIX SERIES): Deception is the name of the game for the world’s most talented bakers who will compete to create hyper-realistic cakes that look exactly like everyday objects – with cash on the line. But are they good enough to deceive a panel of celebrity judges… and you? You’ll be asking yourself ‘is it real?’ Or…Is It Cake?”

Deception is the name of the game for the world’s most talented bakers who will compete to create hyper-realistic cakes that look exactly like everyday objects – with cash on the line. But are they good enough to deceive a panel of celebrity judges… and you? You’ll be asking yourself ‘is it real?’ Or…Is It Cake?” Nimona ( NETFLIX FILM): When a knight in a futuristic medieval world is framed for a crime he didn’t commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona — a mischievous teen who happens to be a shapeshifting creature he’s sworn to destroy.

When a knight in a futuristic medieval world is framed for a crime he didn’t commit, the only one who can help him prove his innocence is Nimona — a mischievous teen who happens to be a shapeshifting creature he’s sworn to destroy. Tayo The Little Bus: Season 5

Of course, being a new month, plenty of older titles are being added to Netflix and Netflix Canada this week.

July 1

Bridesmaids

The Danish Girl 🇨🇦

THE DAYS (NETFLIX SERIES): Blamed by some, hailed as heroes by others, those involved with Fukushima Daiichi face a deadly, invisible threat — an unprecedented nuclear disaster.

Blamed by some, hailed as heroes by others, those involved with Fukushima Daiichi face a deadly, invisible threat — an unprecedented nuclear disaster. Dreamgirls 🇨🇦

Fool’s Gold 🇨🇦

The Girl on the Train 🇨🇦

Going the Distance 🇨🇦

Hello, My Name is Doris 🇨🇦

Horrible Bosses 🇨🇦

The Huntsman: Winter’s War 🇺🇸

Jumanji (1995) 🇺🇸

The Karate Kid (2010) 🇺🇸

The Karate Kid (1984) 🇺🇸

The Karate Kid Part II 🇺🇸

The Karate Kid Part III 🇺🇸

Kick-Ass 🇺🇸

Legends of the Fall 🇨🇦

Liar Liar 🇺🇸

Marie Antoinette 🇨🇦

Midnight Express 🇨🇦

The Nice Guys 🇨🇦

Oddbods: Season 3 🇨🇦

ONE PIECE: Thriller Bark

ONE PIECE: TV Original 2

Pride & Prejudice (2005) 🇺🇸

Prom Night 🇺🇸

Ray 🇺🇸

Rush Hour 🇺🇸

Rush Hour 2 🇺🇸

Rush Hour 3 🇺🇸

Snow White & the Huntsman 🇺🇸

Spider-Man: Homecoming 🇨🇦

The Squid and the Whale

Star Trek 🇺🇸

Star Trek Into Darkness 🇺🇸

The Sweetest Thing 🇺🇸

Titanic

Trainwreck 🇨🇦

Uncle Buck 🇺🇸

Warm Bodies 🇺🇸

World War Z 🇨🇦

July 2

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves 🇨🇦

July 3

The Fairly OddParents: Seasons 9-10 🇨🇦

Little Angel: Volume 3

Unknown: The Lost Pyramid (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY) Unknown is a four-part docuseries event that tells breathtaking stories of adventure and exploration in awe-inspiring uncharted territories. Premiering weekly, each film pushes the boundaries of knowledge, ventures into unexplored regions, and unlocks the secrets of our world through the stories of remarkable people and places never before captured on camera. From unearthing the world’s oldest graveyard to a heart-pounding look at the use of artificial intelligence in warfare, get ready to embark on a thrilling expedition that will broaden your horizons and awaken the adventurer within.

July 4

The King Who Never Was (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): This docuseries sheds light on the killing of a German teenager in ’78 through the accounts of his sister and the royal family involved in the case.

This docuseries sheds light on the killing of a German teenager in ’78 through the accounts of his sister and the royal family involved in the case. Tom Segura: Sledgehammer (NETFLIX COMEDY): Tom Segura returns to Netflix with his fifth comedy special, Sledgehammer. Performing to an energized sold out crowd in Phoenix, Arizona, Tom explores his ”admiration” for Brad Pitt, what it’s like raising two sons, and the lessons learned from sharing his gummies with his mother.

July 5

Back to 15: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): In this new season, Joel and Anita’s futures are accidentally intertwined — so an elaborate new plan to get everything back to normal is in order.

In this new season, Joel and Anita’s futures are accidentally intertwined — so an elaborate new plan to get everything back to normal is in order. My Happy Marriage (NETFLIX ANIME): Miyo’s abusive family deems her worthless – but together with her powerful husband-to-be, her true self and hidden powers slowly begin to shine.

Miyo’s abusive family deems her worthless – but together with her powerful husband-to-be, her true self and hidden powers slowly begin to shine. WHAM! (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Through archival interviews and footage, George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley relive the arc of their Wham! career, from 70s best buds to 80s pop icons.

July 6

Cascade 🇨🇦

Deep Fake Love (NETFLIX SERIES): Five couples put their trust to the test in this steamy reality series, where deepfake technology blurs the line of truth and lies in a cash prize game.

Five couples put their trust to the test in this steamy reality series, where deepfake technology blurs the line of truth and lies in a cash prize game. Gold Brick (NETFLIX FILM): Determined to even the scales and profit from his thankless job, a factory worker schemes to traffic luxury perfumes from under his employer’s nose.

Determined to even the scales and profit from his thankless job, a factory worker schemes to traffic luxury perfumes from under his employer’s nose. LEGO: City Adventures: Season 4 🇨🇦

The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 1 (NETFLIX SERIES): With his firm in high demand and the team busier than ever, Mickey gets entangled with a woman who soon becomes a client when she’s charged with murder.

With his firm in high demand and the team busier than ever, Mickey gets entangled with a woman who soon becomes a client when she’s charged with murder. Wake Up, Carlo! (NETFLIX FAMILY): Carlo is a wacky, fun-loving boy with a passion for cookies and adventure. But after he falls into a magically deep sleep, things will never be the same!

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada June 30 to July 6th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What titles from the Netflix and Netflix Canada June 30 to July 6th list will you be catching over the next week? Are you going to be catching the first part of the second season of The Lincoln Lawyer or something else? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.