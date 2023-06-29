New on Netflix June 30 to July 6: The Lincoln Lawyer returns for season two

Estimated reading time: 6 minutes
Netflix Games
Coming Soon
June 30
Of course, being a new month, plenty of older titles are being added to Netflix and Netflix Canada this week.
July 1
- Bridesmaids
- The Danish Girl 🇨🇦
- THE DAYS (NETFLIX SERIES): Blamed by some, hailed as heroes by others, those involved with Fukushima Daiichi face a deadly, invisible threat — an unprecedented nuclear disaster.
- Dreamgirls 🇨🇦
- Fool’s Gold 🇨🇦
- The Girl on the Train 🇨🇦
- Going the Distance 🇨🇦
- Hello, My Name is Doris 🇨🇦
- Horrible Bosses 🇨🇦
- The Huntsman: Winter’s War 🇺🇸
- Jumanji (1995) 🇺🇸
- The Karate Kid (2010) 🇺🇸
- The Karate Kid (1984) 🇺🇸
- The Karate Kid Part II 🇺🇸
- The Karate Kid Part III 🇺🇸
- Kick-Ass 🇺🇸
- Legends of the Fall 🇨🇦
- Liar Liar 🇺🇸
- Marie Antoinette 🇨🇦
- Midnight Express 🇨🇦
- The Nice Guys 🇨🇦
- Oddbods: Season 3 🇨🇦
- ONE PIECE: Thriller Bark
- ONE PIECE: TV Original 2
- Pride & Prejudice (2005) 🇺🇸
- Prom Night 🇺🇸
- Ray 🇺🇸
- Rush Hour 🇺🇸
- Rush Hour 2 🇺🇸
- Rush Hour 3 🇺🇸
- Snow White & the Huntsman 🇺🇸
- Spider-Man: Homecoming 🇨🇦
- The Squid and the Whale
- Star Trek 🇺🇸
- Star Trek Into Darkness 🇺🇸
- The Sweetest Thing 🇺🇸
- Titanic
- Trainwreck 🇨🇦
- Uncle Buck 🇺🇸
- Warm Bodies 🇺🇸
- World War Z 🇨🇦
July 2
- Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves 🇨🇦
July 3
- The Fairly OddParents: Seasons 9-10 🇨🇦
- Little Angel: Volume 3
- Unknown: The Lost Pyramid (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY) Unknown is a four-part docuseries event that tells breathtaking stories of adventure and exploration in awe-inspiring uncharted territories. Premiering weekly, each film pushes the boundaries of knowledge, ventures into unexplored regions, and unlocks the secrets of our world through the stories of remarkable people and places never before captured on camera. From unearthing the world’s oldest graveyard to a heart-pounding look at the use of artificial intelligence in warfare, get ready to embark on a thrilling expedition that will broaden your horizons and awaken the adventurer within.
July 4
- The King Who Never Was (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): This docuseries sheds light on the killing of a German teenager in ’78 through the accounts of his sister and the royal family involved in the case.
- Tom Segura: Sledgehammer (NETFLIX COMEDY): Tom Segura returns to Netflix with his fifth comedy special, Sledgehammer. Performing to an energized sold out crowd in Phoenix, Arizona, Tom explores his ”admiration” for Brad Pitt, what it’s like raising two sons, and the lessons learned from sharing his gummies with his mother.
July 5
- Back to 15: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): In this new season, Joel and Anita’s futures are accidentally intertwined — so an elaborate new plan to get everything back to normal is in order.
- My Happy Marriage (NETFLIX ANIME): Miyo’s abusive family deems her worthless – but together with her powerful husband-to-be, her true self and hidden powers slowly begin to shine.
- WHAM! (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Through archival interviews and footage, George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley relive the arc of their Wham! career, from 70s best buds to 80s pop icons.
July 6
- Cascade 🇨🇦
- Deep Fake Love (NETFLIX SERIES): Five couples put their trust to the test in this steamy reality series, where deepfake technology blurs the line of truth and lies in a cash prize game.
- Gold Brick (NETFLIX FILM): Determined to even the scales and profit from his thankless job, a factory worker schemes to traffic luxury perfumes from under his employer’s nose.
- LEGO: City Adventures: Season 4 🇨🇦
- The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2 Part 1 (NETFLIX SERIES): With his firm in high demand and the team busier than ever, Mickey gets entangled with a woman who soon becomes a client when she’s charged with murder.
- Wake Up, Carlo! (NETFLIX FAMILY): Carlo is a wacky, fun-loving boy with a passion for cookies and adventure. But after he falls into a magically deep sleep, things will never be the same!