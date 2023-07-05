Panasonic announces firmware v2.3 for GH6 supporting 4K 120p/100p HDMI output and BRAW recording

Panasonic LUMIX GH6 should keep an eye out for new firmware dropping on July 10th. This new firmware is version 2.3 and brings 4K 120p/100p HDMI output and BRAW recording support. 12-bit RAW video in [5.7K], [C4K], [Anamorphic (4:3) 5.8K], [Anamorphic (4:3) 4.4K] can be output to Blackmagic Design monitor/recorder ‘Blackmagic Video Assist 12G HDR’ over HDMI to be saved as Blackmagic RAW.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

Either C4K 120p/100p or 4K 120p/100p video can be output to an external device over HDMI. Through the firmware updates, Panasonic delivers future-ready solutions for more flexible filmmaking workflow using mirrorless cameras. Here are a few bullet points Panasonic laid out in its announcement:

Please refer to the Blackmagic Design website for the information on the corresponding firmware version of the Blackmagic Video Assist 12G HDR.

DaVinci Resolve or DaVinci Resolve Studio is required to play back and edit Blackmagic RAW data.

When the [Rec Quality] is set to 5.7K/60p (50p) or C4K/120p (100p) and recording to a Blackmagic Design recorder, it is recommended to set the codec quality on the recorder to the following: When recording to an SSD: constant bitrate 5:1 or less When recording to an SD card: constant bitrate 8:1 or less

All functions may not be available depending on the situation.

Design and specifications are subject to change without notice.

The firmware program will be available on the LUMIX Global Customer Support website on July 10th at 9PM EDT. You can find the Panasonic LUMIX GH6 (body only) on sale (as of this posting) at B&H Photo and Best Buy. Click the links below to check out the camera.

Are you A LUMIX GH6 owner? Is this firmware update exciting? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos.