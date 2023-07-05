Sound of Freedom pulls in $14 million on July 4th, Angel Studios credits Pay It Forward tech

July 4th was a big opening day for the movie Sound of Freedom. We reported on July 3rd that the film pulled in $10 million in pre-sales and now Angel Studios, the studio behind the film, is reporting its North American opening day numbers at over $14 million.

While, on the surface, this doesn’t seem that significant. For a movie this small, it is a big accomplishment. Like Angel Studios, we’re a small operation and we like to shine a light on small operations doing good work.

The Jim Caviezel driven film achieved the #1 spot on its opening day, with the film kicking off its wide US release. This is the breakdown of the numbers Angel Studios sent out in its press release:

Starring Jim Caviezel

Theater count: 2,634

2,634 Direct Box Office through 7/4: $11,563,260

$11,563,260 Pay it Forward Tickets Sold through 7/4: $2,678,803

$2,678,803 7/4 Total: $14,242,063

$14,242,063 CinemaScore: A+

A+ Rotten Tomatoes: 85/99

Angel Studios attributes some success of the opening of Sound of Freedom to Pay It Forward technology. Pay It Forward is patent-pending technology from Angel Studios, which empowers moviegoers to purchase tickets for other people whom they want to see a particular film. It was first launched in theaters for the Angel Studios movie His Only Son in March 2023.

Sound of Freedom is based upon the true story of former government agent Tim Ballard, who quit his job to rescue a little girl from sex traffickers in the Colombian jungle. In the process, Tim ended up saving 123 people, 55 of which were children, from one mission alone.

