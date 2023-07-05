Samsung taking no-commitment reserve orders for its new Galaxy devices ahead of Unpacked

A new generation of Galaxy devices is heading our way soon. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked is just around the corner and while we don’t know which Galaxy devices are exactly on the table, we have a pretty good guess. The new Galaxy foldables are most likely what we will see in Samsung’s upcoming announcement. The new reserve page hints heavily at these being the new foldables, Z Flip5 and Z Fold5.

Samsung Galaxy devices have always been available during a pre-order period, but the company is raising the bar this year. Of course, this means customers are raising the bar as well. Why? Because Samsung is offering no-commitment reserves on its upcoming devices. But this means you and I know ZERO about what is being announced.

The nice thing is, if what is announced does not match your tastes. You can cancel the order with no-commitment.

Samsung will open its U.S. Reserve offers for the upcoming Galaxy devices starting July 5 through July 25. Customers who sign up to Reserve on Samsung’s website or the Shop Samsung App will be eligible for $50 in Samsung credit when they pre-order1.

For flexibility to customers, this is a no-commitment offer. That means customers only need to provide their name and email address to reserve their device(s). Customers who opt in for the Reserve credit will be able to redeem the credit once they pre-order a Galaxy device.

The advantage to reserving now is that if you DO like the new Galaxy devices, you will have your order in before those who wait and the likelihood of you getting yours first is high.

