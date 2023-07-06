YEYIAN launches six new RTX 4060 GPU-powered pre-built gaming desktop PCs

YEYIAN Gaming, a designer, and manufacturer of pre-built gaming PCs, peripherals, and computer components, has announced six new RTX 4060 GPU-powered pre-built gaming desktop PC models: YUMI 34F0B-4601U, YUMI 27F0B-4601N, YUMI 24F0B-4601N, YUMI 560XB-4601U, YARI II 27F0B-4601U, and YARI II 24F0B-4601U.

The YUMI series is a new YEYIAN gaming desktop PC family member featuring a new YEYIAN PC case, Dragoon, designed for excellent ventilation and a spacious interior for better cable management. These six new gaming PC models are custom-made for gamers and content creators to deliver splendid gaming performance and reliability.

YUMI and YARI II newly launched gaming desktops are built using the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 graphics cards with 8GB GDDR6 and using the powerful but energy-efficient NVIDIA Ada Lovelace GPU featuring 4th-generation Tensor core architecture, ray tracing, and DLSS 3 technologies for an unmatched AI-accelerated immersive gaming experience.

“Yumi means archery bow in Japanese, and we wanted to create a precise weapon with lethal performance for gamers,” said Frank Lee, the VP of YEYIAN Gaming. “The Yumi and Yari II series are not only sturdy but are optimized for precision. They come equipped with the best quality PC components for both Intel and AMD platforms, offer efficient power performance and stability for gaming and content creation allowing our customers to enjoy an outstanding system fueled by an AI-enhanced graphic rendering engine.” YEYIAN

The six newly launched YEYIAN YUMI and YARI II gaming pre-built desktops are designed for pro-gaming and have good cost efficiency. Strictly selected PC components are used in both Intel and AMD platforms including some of the best NVMe M.2 SSDs, the DDR4 DRAM modules along with Windows 11 Home OS preinstalled. YUMI series gaming desktops are wrapped up in the YEYIAN “Dragoon” series mid-tower case providing excellent cooling performance by 4 PWM RGB system fans and CPU air/AIO liquid cooler for maintaining the best system thermal condition under even the most stressful of gaming situations.

The full line is listed below with prices:

Availability is as follows:

