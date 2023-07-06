New on Netflix July 7-13: Future in-laws aren’t what they seem in The Out-Laws

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between July 7 and 13th. You can also check out what’s or leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in July if you want to binge those first.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix July 7-13th list which is headlined by Adam Devine, Pierce Brosnan, and Ellen Barkin in the comedic The Out-Laws.

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in May and June. The following three games are now available for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

Bloons TD 6: Sharpen those darts! Defend Monkey Towers from an ever-flowing stream of colorful invading balloons. As you pop, more new abilities and heroes unlock.

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon: You’ve been sucked into a puzzle dimension! Battle foes, collect relics and match blocks to save friends and escape in this genre-bending spinoff.

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in June but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

The Dragon Prince: Season 5 (NETFLIX FAMILY): The search for Aaravos’ prison sends Rayla, Callum and Ezran on an epic journey across land and sea, while conflict roils the Sunfire elves’ kingdom.

The search for Aaravos’ prison sends Rayla, Callum and Ezran on an epic journey across land and sea, while conflict roils the Sunfire elves’ kingdom. Dream (NETFLIX FILM): Don’t count them out! With hard work and dedication on lock, a group of homeless men train to compete in the Homeless World Cup — despite a cranky coach.

Don’t count them out! With hard work and dedication on lock, a group of homeless men train to compete in the Homeless World Cup — despite a cranky coach. Kohrra (NETFLIX SERIES): When an NRI bridegroom is found dead days before his wedding, two cops must unravel the troubling case as turbulence unfolds in their own lives.

When an NRI bridegroom is found dead days before his wedding, two cops must unravel the troubling case as turbulence unfolds in their own lives. The Murderer (NETFLIX FILM): After a string of deaths in a small provincial town, a determined detective attempts to uncover the killer — and British expat Earl is the prime suspect.

And now for the Netflix July 7-13th list:

July 7

Fatal Seduction ( NETFLIX SERIES): A married professor is pulled into a passionate affair with a younger man that uncovers a path of tragedy and betrayal from those closest to her.

A married professor is pulled into a passionate affair with a younger man that uncovers a path of tragedy and betrayal from those closest to her. Hack My Home (NETFLIX SERIES): A team of four design wizards dreams up space-maximizing solutions and ingenious engineering ideas to transform families’ homes in inventive ways.

A team of four design wizards dreams up space-maximizing solutions and ingenious engineering ideas to transform families’ homes in inventive ways. The Out-Laws (NETFLIX FILM): Owen Browning (Adam Devine) is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker. When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws.

Owen Browning (Adam Devine) is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker. When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws. Seasons (NETFLIX FILM): After a string of failed relationships, two best friends make a deal to take risks and look for love again — but they might just find it in each other.

July 10

Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie

StoryBots: Answer Time: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): The ‘Bots are back to answer more curious questions from kids like you, like how do bubbles form? Why does the moon change shape? And how is glass made?

The ‘Bots are back to answer more curious questions from kids like you, like how do bubbles form? Why does the moon change shape? And how is glass made? Unknown: Killer Robots (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Unknown is a four-part docuseries event that tells breathtaking stories of adventure and exploration in awe-inspiring uncharted territories. Premiering weekly, each film pushes the boundaries of knowledge, ventures into unexplored regions, and unlocks the secrets of our world through the stories of remarkable people and places never before captured on camera. From unearthing the world’s oldest graveyard to a heart-pounding look at the use of artificial intelligence in warfare, get ready to embark on a thrilling expedition that will broaden your horizons and awaken the adventurer within.

July 11

Nineteen to Twenty (NETFLIX SERIES): A group of young adults share their last week of teens and first week of twenties together — experiencing freedom and all the “firsts” of adulthood.

July 12

Mr. Car and the Knights Templar (NETFLIX FILM): When an art historian finds an ancient Templar cross, he must join forces with an unlikely group of adventurers on a quest to unlock the relic’s secrets.

When an art historian finds an ancient Templar cross, he must join forces with an unlikely group of adventurers on a quest to unlock the relic’s secrets. Quarterback (NETFLIX SERIES): Go inside the huddle and into the homes of three NFL quarterbacks in this candid docuseries tracing their 2022-23 season.

Go inside the huddle and into the homes of three NFL quarterbacks in this candid docuseries tracing their 2022-23 season. Record of Ragnarok: Season 2: Episodes 11-15 (NETFLIX ANIME): With some shocking wins, humanity has defied the expectation of the gods. But will they survive the upcoming rounds against some heavy-hitting deities?

With some shocking wins, humanity has defied the expectation of the gods. But will they survive the upcoming rounds against some heavy-hitting deities? Sugar Rush: The Baking Point (NETFLIX SERIES): In this adrenaline-soaked series, six teams of culinary artists blend innovation and tradition to create edible marvels. Who will bake their way to the top?

July 13

Burn the House Down (NETFLIX SERIES): To uncover the truth about the fire that ruined her family 13 years ago, Anzu goes undercover as a housekeeper for the icy mistress of the Mitarai home.

To uncover the truth about the fire that ruined her family 13 years ago, Anzu goes undercover as a housekeeper for the icy mistress of the Mitarai home. Devil’s Advocate (NETFLIX SERIES): In Kuwait City, a determined defense lawyer defies popular sentiment and takes on a polarizing client: a footballer accused of murdering his wife.

In Kuwait City, a determined defense lawyer defies popular sentiment and takes on a polarizing client: a footballer accused of murdering his wife. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish 🇺🇸

Sonic Prime: Season 2 (NETFLIX FAMILY): With the help of his ragtag group of Shatterverse allies, Sonic battles the Chaos Council for control of the powerful Paradox Prism, one Shard at a time.

With the help of his ragtag group of Shatterverse allies, Sonic battles the Chaos Council for control of the powerful Paradox Prism, one Shard at a time. Survival of the Thickest (NETFLIX SERIES): After a bad breakup, passionate stylist Mavis Beaumont seizes the opportunity to start over in life and love while finding happiness on her own terms.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada July 7-13th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What titles from the Netflix and Netflix Canada July 7-13th list will you be catching over the next week? Are you going to be catching The Out-Laws or something else? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.