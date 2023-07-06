Threads and Twitter drama escalates to a potential lawsuit from Twitter

Mark Zuckerberg’s new social media platform, Threads, has burst on the scene with 30 million signups in 24 hours. Threads is Zuckerberg’s solution for users who have grown tired of Twitter, and signing up for Threads is as simple as connecting your Instagram account to the app.

The social media world is in high drama right now because of this new platform, and things just escalated with Twitter lawyers threatening a potential lawsuit. Elon Musk’s personal lawyer, Alex Spiro, sent a letter to Mark Zuckerberg outlining Twitter’s demands.

“Twitter has serious concerns that Meta Platforms (Meta) has engaged in systematic, willful, and unlawful misappropriation of Twitter’s trade secrets and other intellectual property,” the letter says.

It goes on to say; “Over the past year, Meta has hired dozens of Twitter employees. Twitter knows that these employees previously worked at Twitter; that these employees had and continue to have access to Twitter’s trade secrets and other highly confidential information; that these employees owe ongoing obligations to Twitter; and that many of these employees have improperly retained Twitter documents and electronic devices.”

The letter goes on to say Twitter intends to enforce its property rights and demands Meta stop using Twitter trade secrets. This is certainly getting interesting, and now it’s Threads and Meta’s move to make. The Threads app is probably the fastest growing platform due to its connection to Instagram and Facebook. Having the ability to make a seamless connection to an already large subscriber base, certainly worked to its advantage.

