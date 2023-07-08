Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) review: Crisp, clear microphone and audio for eSports gaming

It’s been a few years since we last looked at the Razer BlackShark gaming headset, specifically targeting the eSports crowd. Both the BlackShark V2 and V2 X earned high scores from us. While we didn’t get a chance to review the V2 Pro wireless version, Razer is back with a few improvements, albeit under the same product name.

Estimated reading time: 11 minutes

Our Razer BlackShark V2 Pro looks at a wireless eSports gaming headset that has one of the best microphones I’ve used, as well as solid audio quality and custom game presets for popular first-person shooters. Read on to see why it easily earns an Editor’s Choice Award of 2023 here at Techaeris.

The Quick Take

asdf

Specifications

The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) we reviewed has the following features and specifications:

Frequency Response 12 Hz – 28 kHz Impedance 32 Ω Sensitivity 100 dBSPL / mW @ 1 kHz by HATS Driver Specifications 50 mm Driver Type Razer™ TriForce Titanium Earcups Oval Ear Cushions Inner Earcup Diameter 62 mm x 42 mm / 2.44 x 1.65 in Earpads Material Pressure-Relieving Memory Foam Noise Cancelling Advanced Passive Noise Isolation Connection Type Type A Wireless (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 5.2 Approximate Weight Approx. 320 g / 0.71 lbs Microphone Style Detachable Super Wideband Pick-up Pattern Unidirectional Microphone Frequency Response 100 Hz – 10 kHz Microphone Sensitivity (@1KHz) -42 ± 3 dBV / PA, 1 kHz Virtual Surround Encoding THX Spatial Audio Volume Control Volume up and down Other Controls • 2.4 GHz Wireless and Bluetooth Toggle (SmartSwitch)

• Volume up and down

• Mic mute on/off toggle

• Audio profiles switcher Battery Life Up to 70 hours Lighting None Compatibility • PC (Type A 2.4 GHz, Bluetooth 5.2)

• PlayStation (Type A 2.4 GHz)

• Mobile Devices (Supporting Type A or Bluetooth 5.2)

• Android & iOS

What’s in the box

Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) wireless gaming headset

Removable Razer HyperClear Super WIdeband Mic

Wireless USB dongle

USB Type-A to USB Type-C Charging Cable

Product information guide

What’s included with the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) wireless gaming headset.

Design

Like its siblings, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro gaming headset takes its design cues from aviation headsets. As such, they do look a bit different than your standard gaming headset. The headband is nice and plush, with the Razer logo debossed into the top of the headband. The fabric underside is nicely stitched to the top pleather piece. At each end of the headband is a plastic cap which attaches to a pair of thin wires (aviation style) which angle out into a thin, cylindrical tube. These tubes are where the headband adjustment is made by sliding the thin wires up and down in them. In addition, a braided black flex cable connects to each earcup through the headband.

The aforementioned tubes attach to the sides of each earcup which are oval in shape and a bit slimmer than many other gaming headsets. Centered on each earcup is the Razer Snake logo, barely visible in its gloss black finish. While the right earcup is plain on the outer cup, the left earcup also has a volume knob which sticks out. As for controls, the right earcup has the Razer SmartSwithc/EQ button near the back. On the left earcup, you’ll find the microphone mute toggle switch towards the back, with the power button just under that, and an LED indicator just past the power button. The USB-C charging port is located on the bottom of the outer earcup and the 3.5mm microphone port for the detachable microphone is near the front.

The inside of each black headband endpiece has an L or R to indicate which earcup goes on what ear. Of course, the volume knob and microphone are on the left earcup so that’s an easy tell. The Razer BlackShark V2 Pro has memory foam ear cushions. As a result, the ear cushions are a nice soft fabric all around.

The controls on the left earcup on the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) wireless gaming headset.

As for the removable microphone, this is one of the things that was upgraded. As opposed to the cardioid microphone in the 2020 model, the 2023 version now has HyperClear Super Wideband Mic, but more on that in a minute.

Being a wireless headset, a 2.4GHz USB-A dongle is also included with the headset alongside a braided USB-C to USB-A cable for charging, as well as a braided USB-A to USB-A extension cable for the dongle.

As the design hasn’t changed at all over the BlackShark V2 models, it is very comfortable to wear, even for extended periods.

Ease of Use

Setting up the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) wireless gaming headset is pretty easy. First, plug the dongle into a free USB-A port on your computer. Next, press and hold the power button for about two seconds, the LED indicator on the left earcup will blink green and finally turn solid green. Once it is, you’ll be connected.

Once on, holding the Razer SmartSwitch button on the right earcup for about 7 seconds will activate Bluetooth pairing mode. The LED indicator light will flash blue. Find the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (BT) on your mobile or other device and select it. Once paired, the LED indicator will turn solid blue.

Aside from that, the headset is pretty straightforward. When using Bluetooth, a single press of the power button will play/pause your current track or accept/end a call. A double press will skip to the next track or reject an incoming call while a triple press will skip to the previous track.

The Razer SmartSwitch/EQ button allows you to switch between Standard and Esports EQ settings. To toggle between the two, hold the button for about 3 seconds. When in Standard mode, pressing the button once will cycle through Game, Movie, Music, and Custom modes with each press. When in Esports mode, doing so will switch between Apex Legends, Call of Duty, CS:GO, Fortnite, and Valorant EQ modes. To switch between Bluetooth and the USB dongle, double press the Razer SmartSwitch/EQ button on the left earcup. A triple press will toggle gaming mode which, when enabled, has a lower latency for more accurate real-time feedback while gaming.

Software

While the BlackShark V2 Pro sounds great out of the box, you may want to tweak it with the Razer Synapse 3 app. Once installed, select the headset on the main page and you can then adjust various settings.

Razer Synapse 3 screenshot showing the audio options for the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) wireless gaming headset.

The settings you can adjust include toggling THX Spatial Audio, specify Game, Movie, or Music Mode, adjust each of those modes, enhance bass, voice clarity, sound normalization, and even set up custom EQ. On the microphone side, you can set voice gate, adjust the microphone volume, toggle mic monitoring (sidetone), and toggle volume normalization, vocal clarity, and mic noise cancellation.

You can also set the headset to automatically turn off between 15 and 60 minutes of inactivity to help save battery life. Finally, any firmware updates will be delivered through the app as well.

While the application has a default Game Mode setting, THX and Razer have engineered specific game profiles for a number of games in conjunction with game developers. As such, you can download and import THX game profiles for a number of games (with more games being added over time).

During our review period, I tested out the default THX Game Profile against the specific ones including Call of Duty: Warzone, and there are definitely some subtle enhancements for each game.

As you can see, there are plenty of adjustments you can make to tweak the already fantastic sound and microphone quality (discussed in the next sections) even better on the BlackShark V2.

Sound Quality

The headset is fairly balanced when it comes to sound but definitely favours the higher end of things. This is good though as it lends itself to picking up on the smaller cues like footsteps and the like — definitely a big help in multiplayer shooters like Call of Duty. Given the TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers, these headphones both offer fantastic sound, especially given the price points.

People are always complaining about the non-existant/poor footstep audio in Warzone 2.0. With this headset set to Call of Duty eSports tuning, that wasn’t an issue at all. I was able to even hear footsteps coming over a ridge in the sand dunes to the north of the Al Mazrah map. Being caught in the sandstorm is unreal, and it really sounds like you’re right in the midst of it.

The earpads on the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) wireless gaming headset.

The headset is also decent for games like Forza Horizon 5 but you don’t experience the same full effect as you do in FPS like Warzone. That being said, with the THX Spatial Audio on the BlackShark V2 Pro with its TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers, I definitely had a few “wow” moments. One of these moments with this headset was when I heard Mei’s Cryo-Freeze crack and break and even Tassador’s Psionic Storms crackling in Heroes of the Storm.

Finally, the passive noise cancellation on both headsets helps keep you focused on your game sound without being distracted by external noises.

Reception

While using the headset with the Razer 2.4GHz USB dongle, I had no issues with reception. Granted, I was right next to the computer but even the odd time I ran upstairs a floor to grab a drink or something to snack on, I could still hear the audio just fine. In Bluetooth mode, when connected to my mobile phone, reception was solid as well and I was able to hear my music just fine while on the second floor or in the basement with the phone on the main floor.

Microphone Quality

Being marketed as an esports gaming headset, the Razer BlackShark V2 didn’t disappoint when it came to microphone quality with the Razer HyperClear Cardioid Mic. That being said, the Razer HyperClear Super WIdeband Mic is just *that* much better. In fact, the BlackShark V2 Pro headset has some of the best (if not the best) microphone quality I’ve experienced to date. You can also tweak the microphone quality even further using the Razer Synapse 3 software mentioned previously but I found it wasn’t required.

The upgraded removable Razer HyperClear Super WIdeband Mic included with the BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) wireless gaming headset.

Battery Life

Razer states up to 70 hours with the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023). That’s a whopping increase of 46 hours over the 2020 model. I have to admit, I was skeptical as the design and weight haven’t changed much. On that note, I was blown away as I’ve now gotten over 70 hours, closer to 85 hours, twice now with this headset while PC gaming. When depleted, a quick 15-minute charge gets you up and running for about another 6-8 hours, leaving you with minimal downtime if you’ve forgotten to charge it up.

Price/Value

With an MSRP of $199.99, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro isn’t one of the more affordable gaming headsets. However, if you are into FPS games like Call of Duty, especially online multiplayer, this wireless gaming headset not only offers clear, crisp, pin-point accurate audio but also a solid microphone for team chatting while playing. Not to mention the insane battery life.

Photo Gallery

What’s included with the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) wireless gaming headset. Side view of the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) wireless gaming headset. Side view of the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) wireless gaming headset with earcup extended. Side view of the left earcup on the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) wireless gaming headset. The controls on the left earcup on the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro wireless gaming headset. The earpads on the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro wireless gaming headset. The top of the headband on the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) wireless gaming headset. The underside of the headband on the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) wireless gaming headset. The upgraded removable Razer HyperClear Super WIdeband Mic included with the BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) wireless gaming headset. The Removable Razer HyperClear Super WIdeband Mic included with the BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) wireless gaming headset.

Wrap-up

I’ve reviewed plenty of gaming headsets over the years. While I have my favourite, this wireless gaming headset has become my new go-to for when I do happen to fire up Warzone. If you play a lot of multiplayer games which pit you against another team, the Razer BlackShark V2 Pro (2023) esports gaming headset is a great option. Not only does it offer up fantastic sound, but the microphone quality is also great and, as mentioned, the battery life is insane.

Based on the options and sound quality, the BlackShark V2 Pro esports wireless gaming headset is worthy of an Editor’s Choice Award here at Techaeris.