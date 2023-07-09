Crackle’s Sharkfest in July takes a bite out of summer

We’re in full summer mode, and I’m down on the beaches of the Gulf as I write this. Is there any better time to write about Sharkfest in July? Crackle is taking a bite out of summer with its Sharkfest movie marathon. You can grab Crackle right now from any app store and, like everything else on Crackle, you can stream Sharkfest for free.

Take a look at the Sharkfest lineup on Crackle below.

Crackle Sharkfest in July

Shark Lake

When a black-market exotic species dealer named Clint is paroled from prison, something he let loose begins to make its presence known.

Cast: Dolph Lundgren (Rocky IV), Sara Malakul Lane (Kickboxer: Vengeance), Lily Brooks O’Briant (The Tick)

Red Water

Facing bankruptcy, Louisiana fishing boat captain John Sanders and his faithful first mate Emery Broussard have little choice but to return to the career they left, underwater oil drilling. Police captain Dale Landry has a more serious problem on his hands: A killer bull shark has swum up the Atchafalaya and is attacking people. As Sanders, Emery, Kelli, and company begin diving, they encounter a pack of predators who threaten to be far more dangerous than the shark.

Cast: Lou Diamond Phillips (Young Guns), Kristy Swanson (Buffy the Vampire Slayer), Coolio (Daredevil)

Megalodon

A military vessel on the search for an unidentified submersible finds themselves face to face with a giant shark, forced to use only what they have on board to defend themselves from the monstrous beast.

Cast: Michael Madsen (Reservoir Dogs), Caroline Harris (City on a Hill), Ego Mikitas (The Blacklist)

2-Headed Shark Attack

Survivors escape to a deserted atoll, after their boat during a Semester at Sea ship is sunk by a mutated two-headed shark. But when the atoll starts flooding, no one is safe from the double jaws of the monster.

Cast: Carmen Electra (Scary Movie), Charlie O’Connell (Dude, Where’s My Car?), Brooke Hogan (GLOW)

5-Headed Shark Attack

Shaped like a demented starfish, a monster 5-headed shark terrorizes the open ocean before invading the beaches of Puerto Rico, endangering the once peaceful island paradise.

Cast: Chris Bruno (The Way Back), Nikki Howard (Beyond Paranormal), Lindsay Sawyer (Sinister Squad)

Empire of the Sharks

On a future earth where 98% of the surface is underwater, a Warlord who controls an army of sharks meets his match when he captures the daughter of a mysterious shark caller.

Cast: John Savage (The Last Full Measure), Jack Armstrong (The Way Down), Thandi Sebe (Kleo)

Mega Shark Vs. Mecha Shark

When a new Mega Shark menaces mankind, the government unleashes the top-secret Mecha Shark to defeat the monster in a pitched battle that threatens the planet.

Cast: Christopher Judge (The Dark Knight Rises), Elisabeth Röhm (American Hustle), Matt Lagan (Without a Trace)

Shark Week

A group of complete strangers find themselves isolated by a wealthy madman on his island compound.

Cast: Yancy Butler (Kick-Ass), Patrick Bergin (Sleeping With the Enemy), Joshua Michael Allen (Hold Your Breath)

Planet of the Sharks

In the near future, glacial melting has covered ninety-eight percent of Earth’s landmass. Sharks have flourished, and now dominate the planet, operating as one massive school led by a mutated alpha shark.

Cast: Brandon Auret (Elysium), Stephanie Beran (Big Kill), Lindsay Sullivan (Monster Island)

Shark Killer

A shark exterminator must retrieve a rare diamond from the stomach of a massive black-finned white shark; however, the powerful local crime lord has, too, set his sights on the gem. Will the fearless shark killer live up to his reputation?

Cast: Derek Theler (Baby Daddy), Erica Cerra (Power Rangers), Paul du Toit (Maze Runner: The Death Cure)

Ice Sharks

A group of scientists at a research facility based in the Arctic battle a breed of sharks that have invaded Arctic waters.

Cast: Edward DeRuiter (Mega Shark Vs. Kolossus), Jenna Parker (Diablo Canyon), Kaiwi Lyman (Den of Thieves)

Sharktopus Vs. Whalewolf

When a mad scientist mixes the genes of a killer whale and a wolf, it creates the Whalewolf, and it’s up to Sharktopus to stop it.

Cast: Casper Van Dien (Salvage Marines), Jennifer Wenger (Salvage Marines), Catherine Oxenberg (Dynasty)

MORE Sharkfest Titles!

Shark Shock A tropical storm floods Soggy Meadows Trailer Park and forces a hungry shark upriver. Cast: Thomas Ian Nicholas (Adverse), Lulu Jovovich (Trailer Park Shark), Clint James (Fear the Walking Dead)

Sharktopus Vs. Pteracuda An American scientist creates a half-pterodactyl, half-barracuda creature, Pteracuda, which inevitably escapes, leaving the Sharktopus to stop it. Cast: Kerem Bursin (Matter of Respect), Robert Carradine (Escape From L.A.), Akari Endo (Sisters of the Underground)

Ouija Shark Cast: John Migliore (Creature From Cannibal Creek), Peter Wittaker (Raiders of the Lost Shark), Kyle Martellacci (Built to Kill)

Mega Shark Vs. Kolossus When a new Mega Shark appears, it threatens the global economy. Russia accidentally reawakens the Kolossus, a giant automaton doomsday device built during the Cold War, in its search for new energy. Now the world must figure out how to stop the two deadly creatures before they destroy everything. Cast: Illeana Douglas (To Die For), Amy Rider (Z Nation), Brody Hutzler (Legally Blonde)

Mega Shark Vs. Crocosauru s The massive prehistoric shark has survived the last battle, and the world is again threatened when a new, more dangerous foe is discovered in the jungles of Africa. Cast: Gary Stretch (Girls of Sunset Place), Jaleel White (Family Matters), Sarah Lieving (500 MPH Storm)

s Mega Shark Vs. Giant Octopus First, a passenger plane vanishes over the Pacific Ocean. Then an oil platform is obliterated. Marine biologist Emma MacNeil is dispatched to investigate the phenomena, and, thanks to Japanese scientist Seiji Shimada, she makes a discovery that will rock the world. Cast: Lorenzo Lamas (Falcon Crest), Debbie Gibson (Summer of Dreams), Vic Chao (24)

Jurassic Shark An oil company unwittingly releases a prehistoric shark, who stalks a group of college students on an abandoned island. Cast: Emanuelle Carriere (A Violent State), Christine Emes (Galaxy Warriors), Celine Filion (Agent Beetle)

Sharknado: Feeding Frenzy What began as another Syfy creature feature has now become an important piece of pop culture – poised to take over the entire world.

Sharknado: Heart of Shar kness In the tradition of SPINAL TAP and THE OFFICE comes a frighteningly funny documentary that reveals the untold tragedy of David Moore, a filmmaker who dreamed of sharks in a tornado and called it SHARKNADO. For months, he shot hours of footage, and he hated it all. So, he made a fateful decision…to use real sharks! The result was a bloodbath. This was the first SHARKNADO: a movie that no one would see, a crime that was never reported, a story that has never been told. Until now. Cast: Jared Cohn (The Horde), Zack Ward (Freddy Vs. Jason), Julie McCullough (The Blob)

