The 2023 Amazon Prime Day guide

|
,

The 2023 Amazon Prime Day sale is almost upon us. Throughout the years, Techaeris has worked with and reviewed a slew of devices from many brands, some of which are offering some fantastic Amazon Prime Day deals this year on July 11th and 12th. That said, some of the deals are live already and you can check the Prime Day landing page for current and updated deals.

We’re not going to make this long, but rather short and sweet, so sign up for Amazon Prime if you already haven’t, check out the deals below (which we’ll be adding to as the sale nears and goes live), and start saving! (NOTE: All prices in USD unless otherwise noted, subject to change, and accurate at the time of listing. Similar deals may be live in Canada and the UK, clicking on the link should take you to the relevant Amazon product page for your country).

Table of contents

Amazon Devices

As usual, Amazon has put most of its device on sale for Prime Day. You can save big on everything from Echo devices to Fire TV sticks and TV sets, Blink security cameras, Ring doorbells, eero routers, Luna, Kindle, and more! Check out all the deals in the link below.

Audio

Computing

Gaming

Health & Fitness

  • Hysapientia Air Fryer — Reg. $189.99, Prime Day 20% off

Home Entertainment

  • Dangbei officially licensed Netflix projectors — Up to $648 off
  • JMGO projectors — Up to 32% off
  • Nebula Projectors — Up to 35% off
  • XGMI MoGo 2 projector – originally $399, on sale for $299 (Valid July 11/12)
  • XGMI Halo+ projector – originally $849, on sale for $679 (Valid July 11/12)
  • XGMI Horizon Pro projector – originally $1899, on sale for $1199 (Valid July 11/12)

Home Security

Mobile

Portable Power

Smart Home

Toys & Gadgets

Wearables

  • Mobvoi TicWatch smartwatches — 35-40% off

What do you think about the 2022 Amazon Prime Day deals above? Are there any you are going to be picking up? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.

*We use revenue-generating affiliate links and may earn commissions for purchases made using them. Mentioned pricing is in USD unless otherwise indicated and is accurate at the time of publishing. We often cover brand press releases and those do not constitute an endorsement of any product or service by Techaeris. Only our reviews are an endorsement or lack thereof. Read more on our disclaimer page.
Previous

HP OMEN 16 (2023) review: Updated with new internals, minor design tweaks

Latest Articles

Share via
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Mix
Pinterest
Tumblr
Skype
Buffer
Pocket
VKontakte
Parler
Xing
Reddit
Line
Flipboard
MySpace
Delicious
Amazon
Digg
Evernote
Blogger
LiveJournal
Baidu
MeWe
NewsVine
Yummly
Yahoo
WhatsApp
Viber
SMS
Telegram
Facebook Messenger
Like
Email
Print
Copy Link
Powered by Social Snap
Copy link
CopyCopied
Powered by Social Snap