With new Galaxy devices dropping soon, Samsung reminds us of Samsung Care+

Samsung’s latest Galaxy devices should be dropping very soon. We already know that these new Galaxy devices are the new Fold5 and Flip5. We also know that, despite Samsung’s excellent work in making these foldable devices sturdy and robust, nothing is perfect and there are bound to be some accidents or failures at some point.

Which is why Samsung is reminding us of its Samsung Care+ program. Galaxy devices come with a standard 1- year warranty, for those who want added protection, Samsung Care+ options are available within 60 days of purchase on all Galaxy mobile devices including phones, tablets, watches, buds and Galaxy Books. Pricing for Care+ with Theft and Loss ranges between $8 and $16 per month (depending on the device), providing Samsung’s ultimate protection for around $0.53 per day.

New Samsung foldables coming soon!

Here are a few potential advantages of Samsung Care+:

Unlimited Repairs: Coverage for unlimited repairs for drops, spills and mechanical breakdowns, including same-day $29 screen repairs at over 700+ Samsung authorized locations nationwide.

Now, personally, I live dangerously and have never gotten protection on any of my mobile devices. Thankfully, I haven’t needed it. But there are some more prone to accidents than others, and for those folks, Samsung Care+ might not be a bad idea.

