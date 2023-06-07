Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked will take place in South Korea

Samsung will unveil its next-generation foldable devices at Galaxy Unpacked in late July 2023 in Seoul, South Korea. The Unpacked event will take place at COEX in Samseong-dong, Gangnam, an intersection where Teheran-ro, a hub for innovative domestic startups, and Bongeunsa, a millennial Buddhist temple, converge.

Samsung says this unique location offers the world an “opportunity to experience the captivating blend of past, present, and future that defines Seoul.” Typically, Samsung has held its Galaxy Unpacked events in New York City or San Francisco. Here’s what Samsung had to save about the next Galaxy Unpacked event:

“The foldable category embodies Samsung’s philosophy of delivering breakthrough innovation that pushes boundaries to reshape the future of mobile experiences,” said TM Roh, President and Head of the Mobile eXperience (MX) Business at Samsung Electronics. “Hosting Unpacked in Seoul holds great significance both as it is a city that has become an emerging epicenter of innovation and culture and the foldable category.”

For over a decade, starting with the very first Unpacked in March 2010 in Las Vegas, Samsung has held Unpacked in key cities around the world, including New York, London, Berlin, and Barcelona, serving as a global platform to unveil groundbreaking innovations and setting new directions for the mobile industry. With the upcoming 27th Galaxy Unpacked in Seoul, Samsung is shifting its direction for Galaxy Unpacked for foldable devices to focus on different trend-leading cultural cities around the globe that closely align with the designated theme of each event. This year, Seoul was selected because of its role in influencing global trends with its dynamic culture and innovation, while it also reflects Samsung’s strong confidence in the foldable category.

Since introducing the first Galaxy Fold in 2019, Samsung has continuously enhanced its foldable phones and innovated the consumer experience. With the next generation of its foldable series offering enhanced devices based on years of R&D and investment, Samsung aims to drive widespread adoption of foldable phones further and solidify its position as the industry leader and category creator.

Seoul is the beating heart of Samsung’s dynamic growth worldwide. It is where Samsung’s openness philosophy and innovation vision come from, guiding the company’s future. In just half a century, Seoul has undergone a remarkable transformation, emerging as a vibrant center of technology innovation and culture. It continuously reinvents itself as a hotbed of cutting-edge technologies that will shape the future, surpassing the growth achieved in the past and the prevailing cultural trends of the present.

Hosting Unpacked in Seoul presents a valuable opportunity to showcase groundbreaking technologies and offer the world a glimpse into the future, unveiling Samsung’s disruptive innovations and demonstrating the company’s commitment to pushing boundaries and shaping the course of technology. In 2022, the Korean market also led the way with a remarkable 13.6%[1] foldable phone adoption rate, boasting the highest share of foldable phones in annual smartphone shipments, a bellwether further cementing mainstream adoption in global markets.

