New Xbox Series X and S expansion cards from Western Digital are here

Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S owners have a reason to celebrate today as Western Digital comes through with an alternative for expansion cards. Seagate has been the dominant manufacturer of Xbox expansion cards, and with a new player in the mix, prices of expansion cards should start heading south.

These new Xbox Series X and S expansion cards are also official, and they’ve been dubbed the WD_Black C50. These new cards come in 500GB and 1TB versions, priced at $79 and $149, respectively. As game files get larger, the WD_BLACK C50 Expansion Card for Xbox is a fast and easy way to give your Xbox Series X|S a big capacity boost and keep more titles installed.

Just plug this officially licensed card directly into the console for performance similar to the Xbox internal storage. Included with your purchase is a 1-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership, with access to 100+ games on consoles and PC, plus online console multiplayer. Here are Western Digital’s key points on this new Xbox Series X and S expansion cards:

