The Samsung Bespoke Jet AI is an AI-powered cordless stick vacuum

Samsung has announced the launch of its Samsung Bespoke Jet AI, the company’s “most powerful cordless stick vacuum yet,” with up to 280W of suction power, a self-emptying enhanced All-in-One Clean Station, and artificial intelligence (AI)-based functionality. The Samsung Bespoke Jet AI is now available to reserve on Samsung’s website and will begin shipping in July.

The Samsung Bespoke Jet AI features the HexaJet Motor, which, with up to 280W of suction power, makes it Samsung’s most powerful vacuum motor to date. This ultra-lightweight motor provides a “comfortable cleaning experience” while still delivering a 25% increase in suction power compared to the previous model, as well as a motor efficiency of 52%.

“We brought our Bespoke design philosophy to the floor care market with the introduction of Bespoke Jet™, an all-in-one cordless vacuum that offers modern style, unrivaled performance and innovative cleaning features,” said Shane Higby, Head of Home Appliance Business, Samsung Electronics America. “It has quickly become our most popular vacuum, and the new Bespoke Jet™ AI further enhances our premium floor care line with AI technology that automates settings and maintenance tasks to take the guesswork out of cleaning at home.” Samsung

In order to allow users to clean for longer without stopping to charge, Bespoke Jet AI features up to 100 minutes of runtime, the longest single battery run time of any cordless stick vacuum. Its 4,500mAh battery features 80% more capacity than the previous model and has been optimized to retain 70% of its performance for up to 500 cycles.

The Samsung Bespoke Jet AI also features a selection of brushes and other accessories. The Active Dual Brush offers efficient cleaning on all types of floors and built-in LED lighting to highlight dust in dark spots.

Bespoke Jet™ AI is able to more effectively clean a diverse range of environments using its new AI Cleaning Mode. It’s the first cordless stick vacuum to feature an AI verification from UL Solutions, a leading independent safety science organization. AI Cleaning Mode determines floor type in order to provide both optimized cleaning and maximum battery efficiency. With AI Cleaning Mode, Bespoke Jet™ AI will first detect the brush load it has encountered through its suction motion controller, as well as the air pressure through its pressure sensors. This data will then be analyzed in order to classify the floor type it is placed on, and the resulting algorithm will be automatically applied in order to adjust to the optimal suction power and brush roll speed[3]. In addition to AI Cleaning Mode, Wi-Fi connectivity with SmartThings lets users customize their vacuum and its functions while maintaining peak vacuum performance through the smart self-diagnosis function for more effective cleaning experiences. Samsung

Reserve the Samsung Bespoke Jet AI now through June 21 on Samsung’s website and receive a Spray Spin Sweeper accessory gift with your purchase. When you pre-order starting June 22 through July 5, you can save $150 off the full retail price of $999. Bespoke Jet AI will begin shipping on July 7 and will be available at select retailers nationwide.

