Apple announces new Mac Studio and Apple silicon comes to Mac Pro

Apple announced its new Mac Studio and Mac Pro at WWDC 2023 yesterday, with the Mac Pro gaining Apple silicon. Mac Studio features M2 Max and the new M2 Ultra, delivering a huge boost in performance and enhanced connectivity.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Mac Studio is up to 6x faster than the most powerful Intel-based 27-inch iMac and 3x faster than the previous Mac Studio with M1 Ultra.

Mac Pro, now featuring M2 Ultra, combines the unprecedented performance of Apple’s most powerful chip with the versatility of PCIe expansion. Mac Pro is up to 3x faster than the previous-generation Intel-based model.

Featuring up to 192GB of unified memory, Mac Studio with M2 Ultra and Mac Pro has far more memory than the most advanced workstation graphics cards, taking on demanding workloads other systems can’t even process. The new Mac Pro completes the Mac transition to Apple silicon and, together with the rest of Apple’s pro systems, gives users the most powerful and capable lineup of pro products Apple has ever offered. Mac Studio and Mac Pro are available to order today, with availability beginning Tuesday, June 13.

Here are the key points Apple wants you to know about Mac Studio and Mac Pro:

Mac Studio Empowers motion graphics designers using After Effects to render up to 50 percent faster. Enables developers to build new versions of apps with Xcode at blazing speed, with up to 25 percent faster performance. Mac Studio with M2 Ultra takes Mac performance to new heights. M2 Ultra delivers twice the performance and capabilities of M2 Max and is Apple’s largest and most capable system on a chip (SoC) ever. Mac Studio with M2 Ultra is up to 3x faster than the previous-generation Mac Studio with M1 Ultra,2 and 6x faster than the most powerful Intel-based 27-inch iMac. Mac Studio features a 24-core CPU, up to a 76-core GPU, and up to 192GB of memory with 800GB/s of unified memory bandwidth for workstation-class performance.



Mac Pro Empowers 3D artists using Octane to render up to 3x faster. Enables colorists using DaVinci Resolve to see up to 50 percent faster video processing than before. Featuring a wide array of connectivity within easy reach for pros, the new Mac Studio now has higher-bandwidth HDMI, enabling up to 8K resolution and 240Hz frame rates. With M2 Ultra, Mac Studio supports up to six Pro Display XDRs — driving over 100 million pixels — allowing for a vast amount of screen real estate for pro workflows. Additionally, it now features advanced built-in wireless technologies. Wi-Fi 6E delivers download speeds that are up to twice as fast as the previous generation, while Bluetooth 5.3 allows users to connect to the latest Bluetooth accessories. On the back, Mac Studio includes four Thunderbolt 4 ports, a 10Gb Ethernet port, an enhanced HDMI port, and two USB-A ports. It also conveniently has two USB-C ports and an SD card slot on the front to import photos and videos easily.



Pricing and Availability

The new Studio and Pro are available to order today on apple.com/store and in the Apple Store app. They will start arriving to customers and be available in Apple Store locations and Apple Authorized Resellers beginning Tuesday, June 13.

Mac Studio starts at $1,999 (U.S.) and $1,799 (U.S.) for education. Additional configure-to-order options are available at apple.com/store.

Available in both tower and rack-mounted enclosures, Mac Pro (Tower Enclosure) starts at $6,999 (U.S.) and $6,599 (U.S.) for education. Mac Pro (Rack Enclosure) starts at $7,499 (U.S.) and $6,999 (U.S.) for education. Additional technical specifications and configure-to-order options are available at apple.com/mac-pro.

