The new Apple 15.3″ MacBook Air is here

Today, Apple introduced the 15.3″ MacBook Air, with a Liquid Retina display, Apple’s M2 chip performance, and up to 18 hours of battery life, with a silent, fanless design. With a new six-speaker sound system, the 15-inch MacBook Air delivers Spatial Audio, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, MagSafe charging, and runs Apple’s macOS Ventura.

Customers can order starting today, with availability beginning Tuesday, June 13. The 13-inch MacBook Air with M2 gets a new starting price of $1,099 — $100 less than before. Here’s a quick rundown of the specs you can expect:

15.3: Liquid Retina Display

500 nits of brightness

Support for 1 billion colors

3.3 pounds

MagSafe Charging

Two Thunderbolt ports with support for 6K external monitors

3.5mm headphone jack

Midnight, Starlight, Space Gray, and Silver colorways

Apple M2 Chip

1080p FaceTime HD camera

Spatial Audio

Dolby Atmos

“We’re thrilled to introduce the first 15-inch MacBook Air. With its incredible performance and striking design, the new MacBook Air is the world’s best 15-inch laptop. And it’s only possible with Apple silicon,” said John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering. “From its expansive Liquid Retina display and remarkably thin and fanless design, to extraordinary battery life and an immersive six-speaker sound system, the new MacBook Air has it all.” Apple

