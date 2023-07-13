Austere and Victrola partner on product bundling

Victrola has been doing audio for a very long time, and they make some of the best turntables on the market. Now the company has partnered with Austere to offer product bundling on its website. Austere makes premium audio accessories like cables and connectors, making this an obvious collaboration.

As part of the alliance, select Austere products, including V Series RCA Audio Interconnect Cables (2.0 m, $79.99) as well as its VII Series (6-outlet, $199.99, 4-outlet, $129.99) and 4-outlet III Series ($79.99) surge protectors, will be featured in the Accessories section on the Victrola website, ensuring consumers will be able to enjoy the highest echelon of uncompromising style and ultimate audio quality.

Austere products will be recommended as the ideal companion pieces for two of Victrola’s innovative wireless turntables, the Victrola Stream Carbon Works with Sonos and Victrola Stream Onyx Works with Sonos, which both offer consumers a fully integrated solution for playing vinyl with their Sonos systems.

These types of accessories are usually essential to using Victrola products, so it’s convenient for consumers to have a recommendation from the company and a place on its website to bundle them together. There are other options on the market, but Austere does make some solid stuff that should give the best experience when combined with Victrola products. Find out more about both companies at the links below.

