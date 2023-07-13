AT&T has your Back To School deals

Back To School, the phrase that most kids dislike with a passion, is happening soon. I remember, as a kid, wishing summer was longer because going back to school meant the fun times were over. But AT&T wants to take the sting out of the end of summer with some Back To School deals your kids may love.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

AT&T Back To School Deals

Best deals on phones with trade-ins

Best deals on phones with no trade-ins needed

And, special offers on smartwatches

Other unique items for Back To School

Scosche Handle It Bike Mount: Only $10 Securely mount your device while you ride. Clamping arms open up to 4″ wide for iPhone, iPod, Android Devices, BlackBerry, GPS devices, and more. Rotating and pivoting head design allows for multiple viewing angles. Includes two elastic bands for secure hold during off-road use. Adjustable for almost any handlebar diameter.

Only $10 Securely mount your device while you ride. Clamping arms open up to 4″ wide for iPhone, iPod, Android Devices, BlackBerry, GPS devices, and more. Rotating and pivoting head design allows for multiple viewing angles. Includes two elastic bands for secure hold during off-road use. Adjustable for almost any handlebar diameter. AT&T 15W Wireless Charging Pad Bundle: Just $37.49 Charges all your Qi-enabled devices up to 40% faster than other standard wireless chargers. This two-pack lets you place wireless chargers wherever you need them most without the cumbersome cords.

Just $37.49 Charges all your Qi-enabled devices up to 40% faster than other standard wireless chargers. This two-pack lets you place wireless chargers wherever you need them most without the cumbersome cords. JBL Vibe Beam True Wireless : Only $49.95 Bring your sound everywhere. With bass you can feel, up to 32 total hours of battery life, and a secure, comfortable bud design, the splash and dust-resistant JBL Vibe Buds are designed for daily entertainment. Whether you’re walking to class or calling a classmate, your hands-free stereo calls will always be crystal clear.

Only $49.95 Bring your sound everywhere. With bass you can feel, up to 32 total hours of battery life, and a secure, comfortable bud design, the splash and dust-resistant JBL Vibe Buds are designed for daily entertainment. Whether you’re walking to class or calling a classmate, your hands-free stereo calls will always be crystal clear. MicrosoftSurface Go 3: Just $20.28/mo Connect your Microsoft Surface Go 3 to AT&T and feel the difference, practically anywhere. With a 10.5-inch touchscreen display, improved battery life, rapid connection speed, and easily configured security settings, get to your classes while seizing the power of this connected laptop.

What do you think of these AT&T Back To School deals? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. And subscribe to our RUMBLE channel for more trailers and tech videos.