New on Netflix July 14-20: A good week to catch up on the backlog…

Here we are with another week and, as usual, Netflix is adding a few new shows and movies between July 7 and 13th. You can also check out what’s or leaving Netflix and Netflix Canada in July or view the Top Ten from last week if you want to binge those first.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

NOTE: Titles without a 🇺🇸 or 🇨🇦 designation after them are coming to both countries, while country-specific titles will be indicated as such.

Without further ado, let’s check out the New on Netflix July 14-20th list which is headlined by nothing really… might be a good time to catch up on your backlog!

Netflix Games

While not TV series or movies, Netflix is back with some new Netflix Games in July. The following two games are now available for Android and iOS if you have a Netflix subscription.

Bloons TD 6: Sharpen those darts! Defend Monkey Towers from an ever-flowing stream of colorful invading balloons. As you pop, more new abilities and heroes unlock.

Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon: You’ve been sucked into a puzzle dimension! Battle foes, collect relics and match blocks to save friends and escape in this genre-bending spinoff.

Coming Soon

These titles are coming at some point in June but not necessarily this week, so be sure to keep an eye out for them!

The Dragon Prince: Season 5 (NETFLIX FAMILY): The search for Aaravos’ prison sends Rayla, Callum and Ezran on an epic journey across land and sea, while conflict roils the Sunfire elves’ kingdom.

The search for Aaravos’ prison sends Rayla, Callum and Ezran on an epic journey across land and sea, while conflict roils the Sunfire elves’ kingdom. Dream (NETFLIX FILM): Don’t count them out! With hard work and dedication on lock, a group of homeless men train to compete in the Homeless World Cup — despite a cranky coach.

Don’t count them out! With hard work and dedication on lock, a group of homeless men train to compete in the Homeless World Cup — despite a cranky coach. Kohrra (NETFLIX SERIES): When an NRI bridegroom is found dead days before his wedding, two cops must unravel the troubling case as turbulence unfolds in their own lives.

When an NRI bridegroom is found dead days before his wedding, two cops must unravel the troubling case as turbulence unfolds in their own lives. The Murderer (NETFLIX FILM): After a string of deaths in a small provincial town, a determined detective attempts to uncover the killer — and British expat Earl is the prime suspect.

And now for the Netflix July 14-20th list:

July 14

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2 (NETFLIX SERIES): The attack on Rosa in 1929 affects her marriage and her brother’s future. In 1939, Luna suffers a broken heart but finds love again with a forbidden man.

The attack on Rosa in 1929 affects her marriage and her brother’s future. In 1939, Luna suffers a broken heart but finds love again with a forbidden man. Bird Box Barcelona (NETFLIX FILM): From the producers of the global phenomenon, Bird Box, comes Bird Box Barcelona, an expansion of the film that riveted audiences in 2018. After a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows.

From the producers of the global phenomenon, Bird Box, comes Bird Box Barcelona, an expansion of the film that riveted audiences in 2018. After a mysterious force decimates the world’s population, Sebastian must navigate his own survival journey through the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and they try to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat grows. Five Star Chef (NETFLIX SERIES): Seven professional chefs compete to bring their fine-dining concept to the historic Palm Court restaurant at London’s luxurious Langham Hotel.

Seven professional chefs compete to bring their fine-dining concept to the historic Palm Court restaurant at London’s luxurious Langham Hotel. The Lake House 🇨🇦

Love Tactics 2 (NETFLIX FILM): Asli thinks marriage is a scam, and says so. But when her beau Kerem unexpectedly agrees, she goes to great lengths to manipulate him into proposing.

Asli thinks marriage is a scam, and says so. But when her beau Kerem unexpectedly agrees, she goes to great lengths to manipulate him into proposing. Too Hot to Handle: Season 5 (NETFLIX SERIES): Another sultry but sexless retreat awaits, under Lana’s watchful eye, for a group of incurably flirty singles hoping to win a massive $200,000 prize.

July 15

Country Queen (NETFLIX SERIES): A Nairobi event planner returns to her village after 10 years, where she confronts her past — and a mining company that threatens to destroy her home.

A Nairobi event planner returns to her village after 10 years, where she confronts her past — and a mining company that threatens to destroy her home. First Daughter 🇨🇦

Morphle 3D: Season 1

My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale: Season 1

The Smurfs: Season 1 🇨🇦

July 16

Ride Along 🇺🇸

July 17

Unknown: Cave of Bones (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): Unknown is a four-part docuseries event that tells breathtaking stories of adventure and exploration in awe-inspiring uncharted territories. Premiering weekly, each film pushes the boundaries of knowledge, ventures into unexplored regions, and unlocks the secrets of our world through the stories of remarkable people and places never before captured on camera. From unearthing the world’s oldest graveyard to a heart-pounding look at the use of artificial intelligence in warfare, get ready to embark on a thrilling expedition that will broaden your horizons and awaken the adventurer within.

July 18

The Batman 🇨🇦

July 19

The (Almost) Legends (NETFLIX FILM): A colorful Mexican town. Two half-brothers. Romeo and Preciado meet again to honor their dad’s memory in a car rally full of adrenaline — and banda music.

A colorful Mexican town. Two half-brothers. Romeo and Preciado meet again to honor their dad’s memory in a car rally full of adrenaline — and banda music. The Deepest Breath (NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY): The story of a champion freediver and expert safety diver, whose lives seemed fated to converge at the height of their careers. A look at the thrilling rewards — and inescapable risks — of chasing dreams through the depths of the ocean.

July 20

Escape Room: Tournament of Champions 🇨🇦

Supa Team 4 (NETFLIX FAMILY): In the neo-futuristic city of Lusaka, Zambia, four teenage girls join a retired secret agent on a quest to save the world as undercover superheroes.

In the neo-futuristic city of Lusaka, Zambia, four teenage girls join a retired secret agent on a quest to save the world as undercover superheroes. Sweet Magnolias: Season 3 (NETFLIX SERIES): In the aftermath of the fight at Sullivan’s, the Magnolias face new struggles as heartache and family drama put their relationships to the test.

And there you have the New on Netflix and Netflix Canada July 14-20th list. Be sure to check back next week to see what’s in store for the week following.

What titles from the Netflix and Netflix Canada July 14-20th list will you be catching over the next week? Are you going to be catching The Out-Laws or something else? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.