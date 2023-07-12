Netflix Top Ten July 3: Brosnan, Barkin, Devine lead in The Out-Laws

Ever curious as to what the top movies and shows on Netflix are? We’ve got you covered! The Netflix Top Ten for the week of July 3-9th has Pierce Brosnan, Ellen Barkin, and Adam Devine’s The Out-Laws atop the movie list and The Witcher: Season 3 Part 1 remaining atop the TV list. Read on for the full list and be sure to check out what’s on Netflix this week, as well as what’s leaving Netflix in July.

NOTE: Not all movies and shows are available in all regions.

Top Ten Movies

1. The Out-Laws

When the bank Owen manages gets robbed just days before his wedding, the evidence all points in one incredibly awkward direction: his future in-laws. Starring Adam Devine, Pierce Brosnan, and Ellen Barken. Watch on Netflix.

2. Extraction 2

Wielding guns, knives, flaming fists, and a shovel, an elite commando (Chris Hemsworth) mounts a prison break in this high-octane, action-packed movie. Starring Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Fartahani, and Tornike Gogrichiani. Watch on Netflix.

3. Nimona

A knight framed for a tragic crime teams with a scrappy, shape-shifting teen to prove his innocence. But what if she’s the monster he’s sworn to destroy? Starring Chloë Grace Moretz, Riz Ahmed, and Eugene Lang. Watch on Netflix.

4. Run Rabbit Run

A single mother grows increasingly unsettled by her young daughter’s claims to have memories of another life, stirring up their family’s painful past. Watch on Netflix.

5. Unknown: The Lost Pyramid

Egyptian archeologists dig into history, discovering tombs and artifacts over 4,000 years old as they search for a buried pyramid in this documentary. Watch on Netflix.

6. Sniper: Assassin’s End

7. Old Henry

After saving an injured man with a satchel of cash, a widowed farmer with a mysterious past must protect his son from a dangerous criminal posse. Starring Tim Blake Nelson, Scott Haze, and Gavin Lewis. Watch on Netflix.

8. WHAM!

Through archival interviews and footage, George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley relive the arc of their Wham! career, from 70s best buds to 80s pop icons. Watch on Netflix.

9. Skyscraper

10. Woody Woodpecker

Top Ten TV Shows

1. The Witcher: Season 3 Part 1

Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. Starring Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan. Watch on Netflix.

2. The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2

Sidelined after an accident, hotshot Los Angeles lawyer Mickey Haller restarts his career — and his trademark Lincoln — when he takes on a murder case. Starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, and Becki Newton. Watch on Netflix.

3. Tom Segura: Sledgehammer

From his dad’s unusual deathbed confession to watching his mom get high, Tom Segura tells blisteringly candid stories about marriage, mortality, and more. Watch on Netflix.

4. Is It Cake?: Is It Cake, Too?

Deception is the name of the game for the world’s most talented bakers who will compete to create hyper-realistic cakes that look exactly like everyday objects – with cash on the line. But are they good enough to deceive a panel of celebrity judges… and you? You’ll be asking yourself ‘is it real?’ Or…Is It Cake?”. Host Mikey Day. Watch on Netflix.

5. Black Mirror: Season 6

The Emmy-winning sci-fi drama series returns for a new season. Watch on Netflix.

6. The Witcher: Season 1

Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. Starring Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan. Watch on Netflix.

7. The Witcher: Season 2

Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. Starring Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan. Watch on Netflix.

8. The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 1

Sidelined after an accident, hotshot Los Angeles lawyer Mickey Haller restarts his career — and his trademark Lincoln — when he takes on a murder case. Starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, and Becki Newton. Watch on Netflix.

9. Suits: Season 1

10. Our Planet II

Experience our planet’s natural beauty and examine how climate change impacts all living creatures in this ambitious documentary of spectacular scope. Narrated by Sir David Attenborough. Watch on Netflix.

