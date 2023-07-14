Solid passwords are more important than ever; here are some tips to improve them

In today’s digital world, solid passwords are our first line of defense against unauthorized access to our personal and financial information. A strong password is one that is difficult to guess or crack, even with the use of brute-force attacks.

Sadly, many people are still using a password that will not hold up against the simplest hacking or attack. In this article, we’re going to show how to create a solid password and show you some free services that can help you to that end.

Create Solid Passwords

There are a number of factors that contribute to the strength of a password. These include:

The longer a password is, the more difficult it is to crack. A good rule of thumb is to use a password that is at least 12 characters long. Complexity: A strong password should include a combination of upper and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols. This makes it more difficult for hackers to guess the password, even if they know some of the information about you.

A strong password should include a combination of upper and lowercase letters, numbers, and symbols. This makes it more difficult for hackers to guess the password, even if they know some of the information about you. Uniqueness: Each password should be unique, and not used for multiple accounts. This helps to prevent hackers from gaining access to multiple accounts if they are able to crack one password.

There are a number of things you can do to create strong passwords. Here are a few tips:

There are a number of free password generators available online. These tools can help you to create strong, unique passwords that are easy to remember. Avoid using personal information: Your name, birthday, address, and other personal information should be avoided when creating passwords. This information is often easy for hackers to find, and can make it easier for them to crack your password.

Your name, birthday, address, and other personal information should be avoided when creating passwords. This information is often easy for hackers to find, and can make it easier for them to crack your password. Change your passwords regularly: It is a good idea to change your passwords every few months. This helps to protect your accounts in case your password is compromised.

Password Services

There are a number of password services available that can help you to create and manage strong passwords. These services can store your passwords in an encrypted format, and make it easy to access them from any device.

Some of the most popular password services include:

1Password is a paid password service that offers a number of features, including a secure password vault, autofill functionality, and two-factor authentication. LastPass: LastPass is another paid password service that offers similar features to 1Password.

LastPass is another paid password service that offers similar features to 1Password. Dashlane: Dashlane is a freemium password service that offers a basic password vault and autofill functionality.

Dashlane is a freemium password service that offers a basic password vault and autofill functionality. Bitwarden: Bitwarden is a free and open-source password service that offers a secure password vault, autofill functionality, and two-factor authentication.

Conclusion

Strong passwords are an important part of online security. By following the tips above, you can create strong passwords that will help to protect your accounts from unauthorized access.

In addition to using strong passwords, there are a number of other things you can do to improve your online security. These include:

Software updates often include security patches that can help to protect your devices from malware and other threats. Using a firewall: A firewall can help to block unauthorized access to your devices.

A firewall can help to block unauthorized access to your devices. Being careful about what information you share online: Avoid sharing personal information, such as your passwords, social security number, or credit card number, online unless you are sure that the website is secure.

By following these tips, you can help to protect your personal and financial information from unauthorized access.

Portions of this article were written with AI. Images were created using AI.