Angel Studios issues statement on AMC Theaters Sound of Freedom controversy

Angel Studios has a blockbuster film on its hands, Sound of Freedom. And as with anything that blows up or becomes popular, there is always going to be some controversy that attaches itself to it. In the case of Angel Studios, there has been some controversy, with some fans accusing AMC Theaters of making it difficult for people to view the movie.

In an effort to try and quell some of the issue; Angel Studios has released the statement below directly addressing the situation:

“We understand there are rumors—predominantly in social media—that AMC theaters have made it difficult for fans to see Sound of Freedom in local AMC theaters, and we want to make it clear these rumors are not accurate,” states Brandon Purdie, Head of Angel Theatrical Distribution. “AMC has been an outstanding partner for Angel Studios, and in fact, as a result of the movie’s performance and consumer demand, AMC has agreed to add additional screens for Sound of Freedom this weekend.

“Angel Studios and the producers of Sound of Freedom are asking our fans to support AMC, and all of our other theatrical partners. Summer is the busiest season for people working in theaters, so we ask that anyone attending a screening of Sound of Freedom show kindness to their local theater staff. We have the best movie fans in the business. Let’s continue to show theaters the love that Angel supporters are known for.”

Support from Angel’s theatrical partners has been the backbone of the success of Sound of Freedom. AMC has been a key advocate, with the film showing in nearly all AMC theaters, which have sold over one million tickets.

Angel Studios thanks all of its partners in exhibition on the Sound of Freedom release:

Along with the 200 additional theater chains in North America.

