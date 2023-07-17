Sound of Freedom review: Not a dry eye in the house

Going to the movie theater is a rarity for us these days. Given the ticket and concession prices, a theater trip can get costly for a family of six. But after writing a few articles and hearing feedback from friends, family, and our very audience, my wife and I had to go see Sound of Freedom.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

Sound of Freedom is unlike any other movie released in 2023. The subject of the movie is heavy and for some it may be too sensitive. I know some people who had to walk out of the film, not because they hated it, but because the subject was too much for them to watch. With five children of our own, we weren’t sure what to expect from this movie, what we found was that no one left with dry eyes after watching this film.

Sound of Freedom

Cast

Jim Caviezel – Tim Ballard

Mira Sorvino – Katherine Ballard

Bill Camp – Vampiro

Cristal Aparicio – Rocio

Javier Godino – Jorge

Lucás Ávila – Miguel

Yessica Borroto Perryman – Katy

Manny Perez – Fuego

Eduardo Verástegui – Pablo

José Zúñiga – Roberto

Synopsis

Sound of Freedom is a true story film that exposes the darkness of child trafficking. After rescuing a young boy from ruthless child traffickers, a federal agent (Caviezel) learns the boy’s sister is still captive and decides to embark on a dangerous mission to save her. With time running out, he quits his job and journeys deep into the Colombian jungle, putting his life on the line to free her from a fate worse than death.

Review

I am well aware of how Sound of Freedom is being used as a political football between the tribes all over social media. I’m not certain how you could not support a movie that’s attempting to shine a light on child trafficking, but I see no politics in this movie at all.

I struggled to write something in this section because I would rather not spoil even one part of this film for potential viewers.

The movie’s pacing was excellent, the actors were all excellent, and the story fell into place at the right moments, never leaving you in the dark about anything.

One of the lines in the movie resonated with me and it was something similar to; the subject covered in this film doesn’t sit well in polite conversation, but it is truth, and the truth should always be shared. Not a quote because I forgot the actual line.

Overall, all I want to say is that this movie was impactful to me and my wife. We all have personal stories, perhaps, one day, I will share mine. This movie shares a story that could happen to any one of us. And the way it was presented and filmed was exceptional.

Casting

While this film was on a smaller budget than most films, it still managed to put together a remarkable cast. From Jim Caviezel and Mira Sorvino to José Zúñiga and Bill Camp. The adult actors were great, but the two actors, playing Miguel (Lucás Ávila) and Rocio (Cristal Aparicio), were spectacular.

The producers of Sound of Freedom mentioned in an interview that the child actors were not aware of what the content of the film was. They also took great pains to keep the set safe for them. So, I’m assuming they had coaches to help them with the emotional parts of the film.

Overall, the casting was great, and the entire cast did a phenomenal job.

Production

Production value was top-notch, even with a limited budget. I never felt like I was watching a movie that wasn’t backed by big Hollywood money. The practical effects were great, the stunts were well done, the directing was spot on, and as I mentioned, the cast was spectacular.

Wrap Up

Sound of Freedom is unlike any other film in 2023. The subject is intense and very real and I hope that with this film closing in on $100 million dollars…I hope the producers put some of that towards the problem of child trafficking. If you can only see one movie this year, make it this one. Or, if you can’t afford it, use the Angel Studio’s Pay It Forward tickets system to get your free ticket.