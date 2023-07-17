Samsung announces 5K ViewFinity S9 monitor

Samsung today announced it is expanding its ViewFinity monitor lineup with the 27-inch ViewFinity S9 (S90PC model). The launch of the ViewFinity S9 bolsters the Samsung high-resolution monitor lineup following the introduction of the ViewFinity S8 (S80PB model) in June 2022, which featured an Ultra High Definition (UHD) resolution. The new ViewFinity S9 includes all the tools needed in creative industries like graphic design and photography.

Here are the key features of Samsung’s new 5K ViewFinity S9 monitor:

27” screen with a 5K (5,120 x 2,880) resolution. Its workspace is over 50% bigger than other UHD monitors with exceptional picture and text clarity

With its 99% DCI-P3 and 218 PPI (pixels per inch), the ViewFinity S9 provides more saturated and vivid colors with crisper details

Uses the Smart Calibration feature controlled with smartphones, which is the first in the industry. Users can conveniently customize the screen for precise settings without expensive, complex calibration equipment whenever they want. Using the SmartThings app, users can choose to calibrate in Basic mode for a quick and easy adjustment of white balance and gamma settings, or they can use Professional mode for complete control of color temperature, luminance, color space and gamma settings. Users can start this process simply by pointing their smartphone camera at the ViewFinity S9.

Offers versatile connectivity for users of both Mac and Windows PCs, with Thunderbolt 4 and Mini DisplayPort inputs, in addition to USB-C

Comes equipped with a built-in 4K SlimFit camera

Slim metal design with a height adjustable stand and the screen can tilt to match viewing angles. In Pivot mode, the screen rotates 90 degrees, so users can read long documents with less scrolling

Embedded Smart TV apps give users the full TV experience when it’s time to switch to entertainment after work. Users have access to the popular streaming apps and Samsung Gaming Hub

The ViewFinity S9 will be available for purchase in August on Samsung and at select retailers nationwide for $1,599.99.

