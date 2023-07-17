Samsung is bringing back the Galaxy Experience Space

Pop-up stores aren’t a new thing, but they are often a good way to rope in users who might not have used your product in the past. Samsung made its own pop-up store called the Galaxy Experience Space and it is back on the eve of a new and much anticipated Galaxy Foldables announcement.

The Galaxy Experience Space is an immersive, experiential playground for consumers to gain exposure to the latest mobile device innovations from Samsung. It’s not a stretch to say that Samsung is hoping to pull in iPhone users with these stores. While Samsung’s new foldables are really spectacular devices, many iPhone users have never laid hands or eyes on them. Giving them that opportunity could sway some to the “Flip Side.”

The Galaxy Experience Space pop-ups will be in a variety of locations, though Samsung wasn’t clear on where. They do mention that Herald Square in NYC will be one of the locations and they listed some events happening at the location, check it out below:

Exclusive meet and greets with top K-Pop idols each Saturday

A series of Mindset Town Hall events, fireside chats with wellness experts and key opinion leaders discussing their mental health journeys, on Sunday evenings

Yoga and meditation classes weekdays from 12pm ET to 1pm ET, running from Monday, July 31 through Wednesday, August 16

Special performance from musician Eric Nam on Saturday, August 19

Additionally, the U.S. Reserve offer for the upcoming Galaxy devices is available to fans eager to get their hands on the new devices. Now through July 25, customers who sign up to Reserve on Samsung or the Shop Samsung App will be eligible for $50 in Samsung credit when they pre-order.

