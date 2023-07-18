Snakebyte promises end to stick drift with new Xbox-licensed controllers

Stick drift can be a pain for gamers. Often affecting analog stick inputs, it can cause odd player movement or aiming when gaming. Snakebyte, a German peripheral manufacturer, is promising an end to stick drift for Xbox gamers with new Xbox-licensed controllers featuring Hall effect sensors.

As Snakebyte mentions, stick drift with conventional analog sticks is caused by wear-prone potentiometers and mechanical friction. In contrast, Hall effect sensors operate completely contactless, offering better performance, precision, and a longer lifespan.

“Equipped with the innovative power of Hall-effect sensor technology, our new Designed for Xbox Snakebyte Gamepad range delivers a product experience that meets the needs of the most demanding gamers for precision and longevity.” Marc Kuepper, Snakebyte CTO

The company will be using Hall effect sensors in both the analog sticks and triggers of its new Xbox gamepads. The Snakebyte Gamepads will be available in three variations: the Gamepad Pro X ($79.99), Gamepad Base X ($29.99), and Gamepad RGB X ($34.99). Not only will each variation offer more precision, control, and longevity, but will also be backed by a five-year warranty.

The new Xbox controllers are slated to be released in the fourth quarter of 2023, just in time for the holiday season. In addition, Snakebyte has teased that they will be introducing more Xbox-licensed products later this year.

