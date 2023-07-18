Xbox Live Gold being replaced with Xbox Game Pass Core; RIP Games with Gold

Xbox Live Gold, Xbox’s lowest-tier subscription for online gaming and free monthly games, is coming to an end. Have no fear, however, as it is being folded into the Xbox Game Pass family, arguably for the better.

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Xbox Live has been a staple of Xbox gaming for over 20 years. When Xbox Live Gold was first introduced, it allowed Xbox gamers to play online with each other. As well, it offered up to 5 “Games with Gold” free each month for subscribers. In 2017, Xbox Game Pass was introduced, which offered a much better deal than Xbox Live Gold alone, considering it includes a rotating stable of over 100 games.

Unfortunately, as time went on, the Games with Gold offerings were starting to become somewhat lacking, and in some cases, recycled from previous months. While Xbox Game Pass Core won’t include the entire library, it will feature a select collection of titles from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and other publishers. Xbox is promising over 25 games at launch, with new titles being added a couple of times a year. So far, the titles confirmed to be included with Game Pass Core include:

Among Us

Descenders

Dishonored 2

Doom Eternal

Fable Anniversary

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Forza Horizon 4

Gears 5

Grounded

Halo 5: Guardians

Halo Wars 2

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice

Human Fall Flat

Inside

Ori & The Will of the Wisps

Psychonauts 2

State of Decay 2

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

On that note, there is now Game Pass Core, Game Pass Console, Game Pass PC, and Game Pass Ultimate, ranging in price from $9.99 to $16.99/month. Each comes with different features, and oddly enough, the Console version of the subscription service is the only one that does not include online console multiplayer (a moot point with the PC version). You can compare the differences in the chart below:]

If you are a current Xbox Live Gold member, here’s what you can expect to happen in September:

On September 14, Xbox Live Gold members will automatically become Game Pass Core members, with no change in pricing, and have immediate access to a new library of over 25 high-quality games.

Member deals & discounts will also be part of Xbox Game Pass Core.

Games with Gold will come to an end on September 1.

Players can continue to access any Xbox One games they previously redeemed through Games with Gold if they remain a Game Pass Core or Game Pass Ultimate member.

Regardless of subscription status, any Xbox 360 titles redeemed via Games with Gold in the past will be kept in a player’s library.

Xbox Game Pass Core will be priced at $9.99/mth or $59.99/year.

What do you think about Xbox moving and rebranding Xbox Live Gold as Xbox Game Pass Core? Let us know on social media by using the buttons below.