Netflix Top 10 July 10: The Out-Laws remain on top

Ever curious as to what the top movies and shows on Netflix are? We’ve got you covered! The Netflix Top Ten for the week of July 10-16th has Pierce Brosnan, Ellen Barkin, and Adam Devine’s The Out-Laws remaining atop the movie list and The Lincoln Lawyer: Season moves ahead of The Witcher atop the TV list. Read on for the complete list and be sure to check out what’s on Netflix this week, as well as what’s leaving Netflix in July.

Estimated reading time: 5 minutes

NOTE: Not all movies and shows are available in all regions.

Top Ten Movies

1. The Out-Laws

When the bank Owen manages gets robbed just days before his wedding, the evidence all points in one incredibly awkward direction: his future in-laws. Starring Adam Devine, Pierce Brosnan, and Ellen Barken. Watch on Netflix.

2. 65

After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills (Adam Driver) quickly discovers he’s actually stranded on Earth…65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive. Watch on Netflix.

3. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

When his legendary feats bring his nine lives down to one, Puss in Boots sets out to find a magical Wishing Star in his most daring adventure yet. Watch on Netflix.

4. Extraction 2

Wielding guns, knives, flaming fists, and a shovel, an elite commando (Chris Hemsworth) mounts a prison break in this high-octane, action-packed movie. Starring Chris Hemsworth, Golshifteh Fartahani, and Tornike Gogrichiani. Watch on Netflix.

5. Nimona

A knight framed for a tragic crime teams with a scrappy, shape-shifting teen to prove his innocence. But what if she’s the monster he’s sworn to destroy? Starring Chloë Grace Moretz, Riz Ahmed, and Eugene Lang. Watch on Netflix.

6. Sing

An optimistic koala tries to save his theater with a singing contest featuring a timid elephant, a teenage gorilla, an overworked sow, and more. Starring Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon, and Seth McFarlane. Watch on Netflix.

7. The Tutor

A dream job tutoring a billionaire’s son becomes a terrifying nightmare for Ethan when his obsessed student stalks him and his girlfriend. Starring Garret Hedlund, Noah Schnapp, and Victoria Justice. Watch on Netflix.

8. Paw Patrol: The Movie

9. Mafia Mamma

10. Unknown: Killer Robots

What happens when a machine makes life-or-death decisions? This documentary explores the dangers of artificial intelligence in military applications. Watch on Netflix.

Top Ten TV Shows

1. The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 2

Sidelined after an accident, hotshot Los Angeles lawyer Mickey Haller restarts his career — and his trademark Lincoln — when he takes on a murder case. Starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, and Becki Newton. Watch on Netflix.

2 The Witcher: Season 3 Part 1

Geralt of Rivia, a mutated monster-hunter for hire, journeys toward his destiny in a turbulent world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. Starring Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan. Watch on Netflix.

3. Fatal Seduction: Season 1

A married professor is pulled into a passionate affair with a younger man that uncovers a path of tragedy and betrayal from those closest to her. Starring Kgomotso Christopher, Nat Ramabulana, and Thapelo Mokoena. Watch on Netflix.

4. Survival of the Thickest: Season 1

After a bad breakup, passionate stylist Mafvis Beaumont seizes the opportunity to start over in life and love while finding happiness on her own terms. Starring Michelle Buteau, Tone Bell, and Tasha Smith. Watch on Netflix.

5. The Lincoln Lawyer: Season 1

Sidelined after an accident, hotshot Los Angeles lawyer Mickey Haller restarts his career — and his trademark Lincoln — when he takes on a murder case. Starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Neve Campbell, and Becki Newton. Watch on Netflix.

6. Quarterback: Season 1

Go inside the huddle and into the homes of Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota in this candid docuseries following their 202-23 NFL season. Starring Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins, and Marcus Mariota. Watch on Netflix.

7. Too Hot to Handle: Season 5

On the shores of paradise, gorgeous singles meet and mingle. But there’s a twist. To win an enticing grand prize, they’ll have to give up intimate contact with each other. Watch on Netflix.

8. Is It Cake?: Is It Cake, Too?

Deception is the name of the game for the world’s most talented bakers who will compete to create hyper-realistic cakes that look exactly like everyday objects – with cash on the line. But are they good enough to deceive a panel of celebrity judges… and you? You’ll be asking yourself ‘is it real?’ Or…Is It Cake?”. Host Mikey Day. Watch on Netflix.

9. Hack My Home: Season 1

A team of four design wizards dream up space-maximizing solutions and ingenious engineering ideas to transform families’ homes in inventive ways. Watch on Netflix.

10. Sonic Prime: Season 2

When an explosive battle with Dr. Eggman shatters the universe, Sonic races through parallel dimensions to reconnect with his friends and save the world. Starring Deven Mack, Ashleigh Ball, and Brian Drummond. Watch on Netflix.

