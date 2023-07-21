[UPDATED] MWC 2023: The Huawei Watch Buds combines a smartwatch with earbuds

MWC 2023 is in full swing, and one of the more interesting devices showcased in Barcelona is the Huawei Watch Buds. We’re not sure how capable this new device will be, but we have to hand it to Huawei to think of something new and different.

Estimated reading time: 2 minutes

UPDATED (07/21/2023): The HUAWEI WATCH Buds are now available in Canada from Amazon Canada for CAD$698.98. They are also available on Amazon.com for USD$699 (currently on sale for $550) from a third-party seller. As mentioned below, key features include:

2-in-1 watch-earbuds design: First-ever magnet-based pop-up cover design, for effortless removal and replacement.

Premium earbuds audio: Tap the earbuds or area in front of the ears to control audio playback.

Tap the earbuds or area in front of the ears to control audio playback. Powerful, versatile smartwatch: Professional health detection: sleep, and SpO2 detection, professional high heart rate atrial fibrillation screening and sleep apnea screening.

ORIGINAL STORY (02/28/2023):

Huawei Watch Buds combine a magnetic pop-up cover and earbuds tucked inside. With smartwatches and TWS earbuds becoming more popular, the company thought combining them may give some users one less thing to carry.

Huawei Watch Buds are housed in a steel case with improved hardness and corrosion resistance. The watch and Buds certainly look beautiful through the hand- and satin polishing. The watch sports a high-definition display with a 1.43-inch, 466 x 466 resolution, AMOLED high-definition color screen.

Huawei says the watch’s battery can power the watch and the headphones, but it still has a decent battery life. It lasts up to 3 days on a full charge. That is, with what the company calls, typical use.

This device has a lot going on, and we’re not even sure it will show up in the U.S. for sale. So we’ll have to wait for some of our European friends to drop their opinions on it.

Huawei Watch Buds RRP £449.99 will launch in Europe on March 1st from the Huawei Store, authorized e-commerce platforms, Huawei Brand Stores, and physical retailers. Starting today, customers can pre-order the Buds from the Huawei Store. Customers who pre-order with a £30 deposit can claim £60 off the retail price when purchasing on launch day.

What do you think? Please share your thoughts on any of the social media pages listed below. You can also comment on our MeWe page by joining the MeWe social network. Be sure to subscribe to our RUMBLE channel as well!