What’s on Prime Video: August 2023

What’s on Prime Video in August

August brings a fresh slate of Amazon Originals like Red, White & Royal Blue, Shelter, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart starring Sigourney Weaver, and Puppy Love. Tune into Prime Video’s exclusive coverage of Thursday Night Football as the Philadelphia Eagles host the Indianapolis Colts in a preseason tilt. Plus, stream hits like Cocaine Bear and Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, included with a Prime membership.

Moreover, this summer, Prime Video is spotlighting all the role-breaking characters who are flawed, nuanced, and complicated just like YOU. Because in reality, women don’t always have to be perfect, flawless, and marvelous. Occasionally, we get to be a bag of fleas. That’s why you can find every you in our Women Everyday Collection. From the blunt yet Marvelous Mrs. Maisel to the romantic yet determined Belly from The Summer I Turned Pretty, we are all imperfectly perfect, just as we are. And we have something for you. Every you. Take a look at the campaign spot HERE.

The recently launched Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan is available now on Prime Video Channels for$11.99 per month. Among the many upcoming SHOWTIME season and series premieres scheduled for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME are Billions (Aug 11), The Chi (Aug 4), The Curse, Fellow Travelers, and more. Subscribers of this plan also have access to renowned series such as Yellow Jackets and Dexter. More info on the Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan can be found HERE.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart

When Alice Hart loses her parents in a tragic and mysterious fire, she is taken to live with her grandmother June on a flower farm. As she reaches womanhood, an unearthed betrayal sends Alice fleeing to build a new life for herself, where she is forced to confront the painful secrets of the past. Streaming August 4.

Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey

Destination NBA: A G League Odyssey is a character-driven documentary that follows some of the most intriguing prospects in the NBA’s developmental league, the NBA G League, as they compete to earn the ultimate reward of an NBA roster spot.

As the 2022-23 season unfolds, a unique group of athletes from diverse backgrounds take you on a journey to passionate basketball locales, including Las Vegas, Mexico City, Detroit, Maine, and Fort Wayne, Indiana, as they navigate the highs and lows of chasing their shared dream of reaching the pinnacle of professional basketball. This compelling and visceral first-person narrative features an ensemble cast that includes a top draft prospect, an NBA veteran looking for a second chance, a cultural icon aiming to make history, and former-G-League-stars-turned-success-stories Seth Curry, Spencer Dinwiddie, Gary Payton II, and Jalen Green.

Together, they inhabit all corners of a diverse ecosystem—an ultra-competitive proving ground, where the margins are razor-thin, and only some dreams are realized. No guarantees. No shortcuts. No clear path. Just grit, grind, and hope. This is life in the G. Streaming, August 8

Red, White & Royal Blue

Based on the New York Times bestseller, Red, White & Royal Blue centers around Alex (Taylor Zakhar Perez), the president’s son, and Britain’s Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine) whose long-running feud threatens to drive a wedge in U.S./ British relations. When the rivals are forced into a staged truce, their icy relationship begins to thaw and the friction between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected. Streaming August 11.

Harlan Coben’s Shelter

Based on the bestselling series by Harlan Coben, Harlan Coben’s Shelter follows the story of Mickey Bolitar after the sudden death of his father leads him to start a new life in Kasselton, New Jersey. Mickey quickly finds himself tangled in the mysterious disappearance of a new student at his school, Ashley Kent, which leads to uncovering unimaginable secrets within their quiet suburban community.

Thanks to his friends, the inventive Spoon, and secretive Ema, Mickey pulls back the sleepy facade of Kasselton to reveal a dark underground that may hold the answers to decades of disappearances, deaths, and legends—-and perhaps even Mickey’s own complex family history. Streaming August 18.

New Bandits

Adrift, unhappy with life and desperately in need of money to care for an ailing adoptive father, Ubaldo, a bank clerk with no memory of his childhood, receives an inheritance that will forever change the course of his history. In Cratará, in the middle of Ceará’s backwoods, he will become the leader of a dangerous gang of bank robbers, fulfilling the destiny and legacy of his biological father, a mythical cangaceiro. Streaming August 18.

Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity

Zero Gravity is a cinematic ode to jazz legend, Wayne Shorter, by executive producer Brad Pitt. For over 60 years, Shorter has shattered the limitations of jazz and his compositions have become an industry standard. Directed by Dorsay Alavi and depicted in 3 portals, the viewer is transported into prolific periods of Shorter’s life and how through adversity, he grew to greatness and became one of the most influential musicians and composers in American music. Streaming August 25.

The Chosen Season 3

After Jesus completes a sermon that turns the world upside down, all 12 disciples are ready to follow Him to the ends of the Earth. But problems remain. Streaming now.

Cocaine Bear

Inspired by the true story of a drug runner’s plane crash, lost cocaine and the bear that ate it. This wild comedy shows an apex predator on a rampage for blow—and blood. Streaming August 15.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people in this hilarious and action-packed adventure. Streaming August 25.

Women Talking

Women Talking follows a group of women in an isolated religious colony as they figure out how they might move forward to build a better world for themselves and their children. Stay and fight or leave. They will not do, nothing. Streaming August 29.

More Movies On Prime Video

Available Now Babylon (2022)

Available August 1st 3 Idiotas (2017) A Shot in the Dark (1965) Amadeus (1984) American Gigolo (1980) Behind the Sun (2001) Braddock: Missing in Action III (1988) Cahill: U.S. Marshall (1973) Cantinflas (2014) Charlie St. Cloud (2010) Chato’s Land (1972) City of Men (2008) City Slickers (1991) Dead Men Don’t Wear Plaid (1982) Dirty Harry (1971) Filth (2004) Frost/Nixon (2009) Galaxy Quest (1999) Gonzo (2008) Hazlo Como Hombre (2017) Hollywood: The Great Stars (1963) I Wish (2011) I’m Still Here (2010) Killers (2010) Me, Myself and Irene (2000) Missing In Action (1984) Missing In Action II: The Beginning (1985) Monster’s Ball (2002) One for the Money (2012) Paranormal Activity 2 (2010) Pinero (2001) Posse (1993) Punisher: War Zone (2008) Red 2 (2013) Red Dawn (2012) Rio (2011) Rio 2 (2014) Road to El Dorado (2000) Rumor Has It (2005) Saw (2004) Saw II (2005) Saw III (2006) Saw IV (2007) Saw V (2008) Saw VI (2009) Stealth (2005) Steve Jobs: The Man In The Machine (2015) Support Your Local Sheriff! (1969) Swordfish (2001) The Addams Family (2019) The Black Stallion (1979) The Day of the Jackal (1973) The Goonies (1985) The Lincoln Lawyer (2011) The Many Saints of Newark (2021) The Punisher (2004) The Watch (2012) Things To Do In Denver When You’re Dead (1995) Traffic (2001) Un Padre No Tan Padre (2017) Valentina’s Wedding (2018) Walking Tall: The Payback (2007) What a Girl Wants (2003) When Harry Met Sally (1989) Ya veremos (2018) Yes Man (2008)



