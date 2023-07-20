SIHOO Doro-C300 review: The most comfortable ergonomic office chair I’ve ever used!

As an IT professional for more than a couple of decades, I’ve sat in (and reviewed) my fair share of chairs, many times far too much. During that time, office chairs have come a long way in both comfort and ergonomics.

Our SIHOO Doro-C300 review looks at an ergonomic office chair with a mesh waterfall design and dynamic lumbar and back support at a very reasonable price. Read on for our full review and find out why it easily earned an Editor’s Choice Award here at Techaeris.

The Quick Take

When you’re sitting for hours on end, an ergonomic and comfortable chair is a must. Not only for comfort purposes but also for long-term health reasons. As mentioned above, I’ve used many chairs over the years as an IT professional and hands down the SIHOO Doro-C300 ergonomic office chair is the best I’ve ever used.

My previous chair had a mesh back and that was a nice addition, but having a mesh bottom seat as well makes a world of difference. When sitting down, the chair really conforms around your bottom, as well as the flexible seatback and lumbar support conform to your back. The chair also offers a multi-adjustable headrest and multi-directional armrests — all at a pretty reasonable price point.

Specifications

The SIHOO Doro-C300 Ergonomic Office Chair we reviewed has the following features and specifications:

Ergonomic lumbar support for constant back comfort

Flexible seatback that matches and relaxes your back

Wide multi-adjustable headrest for high-precision neck support

3D coordinated armrests to relax your arms in all positions

Smart weight-sensing chassis for effortless and balanced reclining

Waterfall-shaped seat to offer a weightless seating experience

Fabric: Mesh back and seat with soft PU-coated armrests

Mesh back and seat with soft PU-coated armrests Armrests: 3D coordinated armrests

3D coordinated armrests Maximum load: Up to 300lb

Up to 300lb Seat depth: 16.53″

16.53″ Max hip width: 20″

20″ Chair back lifting height: 2.36″

2.36″ Gross weight: 66.36lb

66.36lb Color options: Black, white

What’s in the box

SIHOO Doro-C300 Ergonomic Office Chair

Assembly instructions

T-wrench & Allen Key for assembly

30-day free return policy

3-year warranty

The parts included with the SIHOO Doro-C300 Ergonomic Office Chair.

Design

As far as design goes, the SIHOO Doro-C300 looks like your standard premium office chair at a glance with largely plastic and mesh construction. Where it does differ, however, is that the seat cushion isn’t a cushion at all but rather the same mesh as the seatback. Instead of being attached to the seat bottom like most chairs, a pair of armrests are attached to the bottom of the frame which morphs into the seatback support. The armrests adjust up and down and side to side and are roughly 10″ long by 4″ wide. While they’re not uncomfortable, they’re not overly comfortable either and are covered with PU material that has a bit of give to it.

The back of the chair consists of a fairly elaborate frame. Attached to the usual rectangular-ish frame around the mesh back is a floating “Y” shaped piece with a hidden hinge that is attached to the base of the chair. This assembly allows the back of the chair to tilt forward or back. The frame structure of the chair gives it a nice flowing look when looked at from behind. Also attached to the main back frame is a mesh lumbar support located near the bottom where, of course, your lumbar is located.

Located at the top of the back of the chair is a curved adjustable mesh headrest, roughly 13″ wide and 6″ in height. The headrest is covered with the same mesh as the back of the chair. Not only does the headrest itself tilts forward and back as well as up and down, but the stem that attaches the headrest to the back “Y” frame tilts forward and back as well for optimal headrest placement.

Underneath the base of the seat is a lever on the right side for height adjustment and adjusting the recline angle of the chair.

Front view of the SIHOO Doro-C300 Ergonomic Office Chair.

Finally, the entire chair sits on your standard gas lift shaft with a five-star metal base/wheel assembly for easy movement. While it moves fine on dense carpet, if you’re using office chairs around computers you definitely want to use a floor mat.

Comfort aside, the mesh — which feels solid and high quality — allows ample airflow for your back and bottom, which eliminates sweating or stickiness on hot days. It’s easy to wipe down as well if need be.

Our review unit came in white, with grey mesh and it looks quite sharp. If you’re into more traditional office chair colours, the Doro-C300 is also available in black.

The SIHOO Doro-C300 Ergonomic Office Chair is definitely a looker, and when I first set it up in the office, I did receive plenty of compliments and inquiries about its look and design. Branding is minimal as well with the SIHOO logo stamped into the middle of the back “Y” frame as well as on a small tag located partway up on the right side of the chair.

Assembly

As is the case with most office chairs, some assembly is required. I did find the instructions to be small, making it hard to make out some of the diagrams. Then again, I am getting older and my eyesight isn’t what it used to be but they could have easily increased the size of the 5″ by 5″ 8-step assembly grid over a few pages.

With 20 pieces and plenty of screws, it took about 45 minutes to assemble. Assembly was pretty straightforward (aside from the squinting at the instruction diagrams) and standard. After assembling the five chair leg tubes and wheels, the gas lift with decorative cover is then placed inside the center of it. Next, the chair mechanism is attached to the bottom of the seat base with four screws and some spacers. Once that’s done, the chair base is placed on the top of the gas lift.

The char arms are then attached to the armrest brackets, which was a bit confusing to figure out which way the brackets went. After some trial and error, I did fasten them together with four more screws. Because the armrests aren’t attached to the base of the seat like most chairs, the next steps were a bit trickier. First, the seat back is placed onto the stem protruding from the bottom mechanism under the seat. Next, the armrests are attached to the underside of the seat back frame with four screws. Once that is done, the seat back is then secured with three more screws to the bottom of the chair.

The armrests on the SIHOO Doro-C300 Ergonomic Office Chair are pretty adjustable.

The last step is simple in comparison and requires sliding the headrest into the top of the frame, attaching it with two screws, and then covering the screws with the SIHOO nameplate piece.

Overall, the chair isn’t difficult to assemble, but it is a bit tricky and awkward in a couple of spots due to the design of the frame and how it all fits together. On that note, the company does provide an extra screw for each size screw, as well as a handy ruler in the assembly guide to easily measure screw lengths to make sure you are using the correct ones for the step you’re currently on.

Ease of Use

The SIHOO Doro-C300 Ergonomic Office Chair is pretty easy to use once assembled. The lever on the right can be raised to adjust the height of the chair. To adjust the recline, pull the same handle out and lean back to your desired recline angle. Once reached, push the handle back in and sit forward to lock it in place. There are only three recline positions so the seatback may adjust a bit after you push the handle back in to lock the position into place.

As for the armrest adjustments, there are no levers here which many chairs have hiding under the actual armrest. Simply pull the armrest upwards to the desired height. If they end up being too high, pull all the way up to release the internal lock and try again. The armrests also twist inwards and outward. When straight with the bottom of the seat, they move one step to angle outwards and four steps inwards for a total of six different positions. Personally, I found one or two clicks inwards was ideal depending on the day.

The headrest tilts pretty easily forward and back, while adjusting the height is a bit stiffer but rightly so.

Overall, the Doro-C300 is pretty easy to adjust and, in most cases, you’ll likely only need to adjust it once.

Comfort

My previous chair had a mesh back, lumbar support, and headrest but had the typical foam base. While pretty comfortable, my body almost literally melted into the SIHOO Doro-C300 Ergonomic Office Chair the first time I sat down in it. While I was used to the back mesh lumbar support, adding a mesh bottom honestly can’t be beaten for comfort when sitting for most of the day, most days a week. Not that I felt it often before but once in a while, my hips would hurt a bit after a long day or week. In the two months that I’ve been testing out and using the Doro-C300, eight hours a day (give or take), five days a week, I haven’t noticed any hip pain due to the mesh seat bottom and seat suspension.

The chair does have a bit of give when shifting around, something SIHOO calls the BM (Body Movement) Tracking System. When assembling the chair, I noticed that the lumbar support wasn’t adjustable at all. With the BMTS, it doesn’t need to be as it does shift slightly when your body does, ensuring it’s always in place conforming to your spine without the need for manual adjustment. And it works as advertised.

The lumbar support on the SIHOO Doro-C300 Ergonomic Office Chair.

As mentioned in the headline and above more than a few times, the SIHOO Doro-C300 is by far the most comfortable ergonomic office chair I’ve used. Easily.

Price/Value

With an MSRP of $399.99, the SIHOO Doro-C300 Ergonomic Office Chair is well worth every penny. Even better? At the time of this review, the chair is on sale for $299.99 which, if you are in the market for a new office chair, sweetens the deal just that much more.

The chair also comes with free shipping and a 30-day free return policy in case it isn’t up to your expectations, but I suspect this is a chair you’re not going to want to send back after using it. Finally, it also comes with a 3-year warranty.

Photo Gallery

Wrap-up

I’m not kidding when I say that the SIHOO Doro-C300 Ergonomic Office Chair is the most comfortable chair I’ve ever used — and that’s saying a lot. Comfortable, ergonomic, well constructed, and very reasonably priced, this chair easily deserves an Editor’s Choice Award here at Techaeris.