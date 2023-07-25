The Hisense U6K ULED 4K Mini LED TV is now available for purchase

Hisense has been making waves in the States for the past few years. The company has been in the TV market for a long time, but only recently has it started flexing its muscle to compete with the likes of TCL, Samsung, and LG. Now, the company just announced the availability of its Hisense U6K ULED 4K Mini LED TV.

Here’s what Hisense has to say about the Hisense U6K:

With screen sizes ranging from 55 to 85-inches, consumers can find the perfect fit for their entertainment space at an unbeatable price. As the only major television brand bringing Mini LED to their entire premium lineup, Hisense makes its award-winning performance accessible, packing a powerful punch with the new Hisense U6K Series.

With new enhancements that set it apart from its predecessors, like four times more local dimming zones resulting in deeper blacks and improved contrast ratios, as well as the addition of ULED Mini LED technology, the U6K series delivers exceptional brightness, enhanced contrast, and unparalleled clarity and uniformity.

The U6K Series is not just about performance; it’s about delivering the best value. Enjoy the brilliance of Mini-LED, Quantum Dot Color, and the immersive experience of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Powered by Google TV™, the U6K Series offers a seamless and intuitive smart TV experience. And the best part? The U6K Series starts at an unbeatable everyday price of just $499, making it the must-have value TV of 2023.

HISENSE U6K 4K Mini-LED Google TV FEATURES

ULED Mini LED – Mini LED brings a brighter, more realistic picture, greater contrast, and even more clarity and uniformity to the U6K.

LED brings a brighter, more realistic picture, greater contrast, and even more clarity and uniformity to the U6K. 4X the Local Dimming Zones – Features up to 200+ local dimming zones, and reaches up to 600 nits of peak brightness for a brighter and more accurate picture.

up to 200+ local dimming zones, and reaches up to 600 nits of peak brightness for a brighter and more accurate picture. Premium Features for Everyone – In addition to Mini LED, the U6K features Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Vision / Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Vision Gaming for an enhanced viewing experience other high-end TVs offer at triple the cost.

addition to Mini LED, the U6K features Quantum Dot Color, Dolby Vision / Dolby Atmos, and Dolby Vision Gaming for an enhanced viewing experience other high-end TVs offer at triple the cost. Google TV™ Platform – Easy-to-use Google TV™ includes over 700,000 movies and shows, including Netflix, offering far field voice recognition and Google Assistant for hands-free control.

The U6K Series TV is now available in sizes 55” ($499), 65” ($649), and 75” ($749) for purchase through Best Buy and Amazon.

